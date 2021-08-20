Dragons, CareSource Continue Partnership with Veteran Salute Program

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and CareSource have continued their partnership that honors local military veterans from the Miami Valley - the Veteran Salute program.

CareSource's Veteran Salute program honors a different veteran throughout each of the Dragons 10 weeklong homestands. The story of each veteran is told during an inning break of the game at Day Air Ballpark to showcase their achievements. Each veteran receives VIP treatment during their night including pre-game activities, in-game recognition, seating in a luxury suite at the ballpark, a special gift, and more.

"In the state with the fifth largest veteran population, and a lot of reserve and guard representation, the Veteran Salute program remains a valuable opportunity for CareSource to recognize the contributions of our local veterans," said Ramsey Sulayman, CareSource Director of External Affairs and Veterans Relations.

Nominations for the CareSource's Veteran Salute program are open to the public. Any living military veteran from the Miami Valley is eligible to be nominated. To nominate a veteran, go to www.daytondragons.com/veteransalute.

"The Dragons are thrilled to partner with CareSource in this effort to honor local veterans," said Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager. "We look forward to continue recognizing these fine individuals who have served our country and sharing their stories with our fans at Day Air Ballpark.

CareSource's plans to expand into health care for veterans was profiled in this story in the Dayton Daily News: https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/caresource-expand-into-veterans-health-care/zEhB5TgtDZSbqA6CnA8f2K/)

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 17 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

