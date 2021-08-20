Helman Homers Twice in 3-1 Victory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Michael Helman's first professional multi-homer game helped the Cedar Rapids Kernels earn a 3-1 win Friday night versus the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in front of 3,011 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Sawyer Gipson-Long, Zach Featherstone, and Melvi Acosta limited Wisconsin (43-50) to just one unearned run as Cedar Rapids (53-41) secured a five-game win streak and a 4-0 lead in this six-game series.

Helman put the Kernels in front, 1-0, within bottom of the third inning. He launched a leadoff solo home run that cleared the 15-foot-high wall at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Pavilion.

Wisconsin tied the game in the fourth on Zavier Warren's RBI single, but Cedar Rapids regained the lead, 2-1, during the fifth. Back-to-back errors allowed Yunior Severino and Matt Wallner to get aboard to open the inning. Wander Javier followed with a go-ahead single that plated Severino from second base.

In the sixth, Helman homered once again to increase the advantage to 3-1 Kernels. His latest solo shot to left field also made him the team's outright leader in round-trippers at 14 blasts overall.

Gipson-Long (1-1) allowed one unearned run while collecting a game-high eight strikeouts over six innings to notch a quality start and a win. Featherstone tossed two scoreless innings in relief en route to his second hold. Acosta recorded a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his seventh save.

Nick Bennett (2-3) tallied seven strikeouts in five innings pitched but also gave up two runs including one unearned in a losing decision.

