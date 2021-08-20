Helman Homers Kernels Past Rattlers

August 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were held to three hits on Friday night as they suffered another frustrating defeat at the hands of the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field. Cedar Rapids got a pair of solo home run from Michael Helman for a 3-1 win over the Rattlers.

Helman gave the Kernels (53-41) the lead with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the third inning. Wisconsin pitchers have now given up at least one home run in twelve straight games.

The Rattlers (43-50) tied the game in the top of the fourth with an unearned run. Joey Wiemer reached on an error and moved to second on a grounder. Zavier Warren singled to center with two outs to score Wiemer with the tying run.

Two Wisconsin errors in the bottom of the fifth inning led to an unearned run for Cedar Rapids to take the lead. A bobble on a grounder to Chad McClanahan at third and an errant throw by pitcher Nick Bennett on a play at first put two runners on with no outs. Wander Javier was next and he singled to center to knock in the go-ahead run.

Kernels starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long opened the door a bit for the Timber Rattlers in the top of the sixth inning with a one-out walk to Wiemer. Je'Von Ward, who had two of Wisconsin's three hits in the game, singled to send Wiemer to third and took second on the throw to third. Gipson-Long got out of the inning with a popup and a grounder to second. Gipson-Long had eight strikeouts, walked one, and was in position for his first win as a Kernel after his six innings of work.

Helman struck again in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-out, solo home run off Freisis Adames. Helman's homer was his fourteenth of the season and his fifth against Wisconsin pitchers in 2021.

The Timber Rattlers only had one base runner over the final three innings against two Kernels relievers. Antonio Piñero reached on an error to start the eighth inning against Zach Featherstone, who struck out the next three batters to finish the inning. Melvi Acosta worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the save, his seventh of the season.

Cedar Rapids has won five in a row to move to twelve games over .500. The Rattlers have fallen to seven games under .500, their low-water mark of the season.

The Rattlers and Kernels will meet in game five of the series on Saturday night at Perfect Game Field. Justin Jarvis (1-6, 6.29) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Cody Lawyerson (1-3, 5.06) is set to start for Cedar Rapids. Game time is 6:35pm with the radio broadcast starting at 6:15pm on AM1280 and internet audio. The game is also available on MiLB.tv.

R H E

WIS 000 100 000 - 1 3 3

CR 001 011 00x - 3 10 2

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Michael Helman (11th, 0 on in 3rd inning off Nick Bennett, 0 out)

Michael Helman (12th, 0 on in 6th inning off Freisis Adames, 2 out)

WP: Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-1)

LP: Nick Bennett (2-3)

SV: Melvi Acosta (7)

TIME: 2:43

ATTN: 3,011

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.