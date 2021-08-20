Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday

Friday, August 20, 2021 l Game # 94

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:09 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (50-43) Dayton Dragons (49-44)

RH Hunter Gaddis (3-7, 5.44) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (3-5, 3.76)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the fourth game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 10, Dayton 5 (At Dayton: Captains 6, Dragons 3). Current Series: Captains 2, Dragons 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Lake County 5, Dayton 3. Captains starting pitcher Xzavion Curry retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced including 10 on strikeouts. The Dragons trailed 5-0 before scoring three runs in the eighth and had the tying run at the plate for two at-bats late in the contest but could not deliver the big hit. Dragons pitchers allowed just six hits but three of them came with men in scoring position.

Current Series vs. Lake County: The Dragons are 1-2 in the six-game series. They are batting .193 as a team with eight runs scored. They have an ERA in the series of 3.60. They have two errors through three games.

Last Series at Lansing: The Dragons went 4-2 in the six-game series at Lansing that ended Sunday, outscoring the Lugnuts 50-23. The Dragons had their best offensive series of the year at Lansing. They scored 50 runs in the set, hit 12 home runs, batted .382 with runners in scoring position, and collected 26 extra base hits, all season highs for a series. They hit .293 in the series. The team ERA was 3.74. They committed three errors in the six games.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers has played in five games since joining the Dragons. In his second game Friday, he hit a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning. In his third game Sunday, he hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

James Free has six doubles in his last 10 games. He is 13 for 40 (.325) over that period beginning July 28.

Juan Martinez is batting .333 over his last seven games with a home run, two doubles, and a triple.

Quin Cotton is hitting .375 over his last six games, going 9 for 24 with two homers and three doubles.

Carson Spiers over his last six starts: 3-1, 2.10 ERA, 30 IP, 16 H, 7 R, 8 BB, 40 SO.

Eduardo Salazar over his last five starts: 1-2, 2.65 ERA, 27.2 IP, 19 H, 8 ER, 8 BB, 32 SO.

Andy Fisher over his last four relief appearances: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO.

The Dragons roster includes several players ranked among the best prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #11, Michael Siani is #13, Lyon Richardson is #15, Christian Roa is #16, and Ivan Johnson is #18. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

Rule on Start Times after Rain Delays: In accordance with a new rule for the High-A Central League in 2021 put in place by Major League Baseball, any game that starts at 9:00 p.m. or later will be scheduled for seven innings. Any game on "getaway day" that has a rain delay of two hours or more before the first pitch will be scheduled for seven innings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., August 21 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Daniel Espino (0-4, 5.48) at Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-0, 4.15) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., August 22 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (6-6, 4.97) at Dayton RH JC Keys (3-1, 4.70) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

