TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 20 at West Michigan

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, August 20, 2021

Right-handed reliever Kevin Kopps transferred to High-A Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League Padres (see more below)

Left-handed pitcher Erik Sabrowski placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Effective Thursday, August 19, 2021

Right-handed reliever Chase Walter transferred to High-A Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore

Fort Wayne TinCaps (43-50) at West Michigan Whitecaps (45-48)

Friday, Aug. 20 (7:05 p.m.) | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, Mich. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 46 of 60 | Game 94 of 120

RHP Connor Lehmann (6.23 ERA) vs. LHP Jack O'Loughlin (2.19 ERA - Low-A)

Audio: 1380TheFan.com (John Nolan & Mike Maahs) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost their third in a row to the Whitecaps, by a final of 4-3. Fort Wayne was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded the tying run at second base in the ninth.

ROSTER MOVES: On Wednesday the Padres added left-handed reliever Gabe Morales to Fort Wayne's roster from Low-A Lake Elsinore. On Thursday, San Diego added righty reliever Chase Walter to the TinCaps, also from the Storm. On Friday, the Friars added Kevin Kopps from their Arizona Complex League. Kopps is a rookie from the University of Arkansas who won the 2021 Golden Spikes Award (that's like college baseball's Heisman Trophy). MLB.com has rated Kopps as the 25th best Padres prospect, making him the highest-rated prospect now with the TinCaps. This brings the team's season roster up to 51 players (29 pitchers). For comparison, they used 58 players in 2019, and a franchise record 63 in '16... On Friday, the Padres also placed lefty Erik Sabrowski on the Injured List. He last pitched on July 24.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: We're in the final quarter of the Minor League Baseball schedule. The regular season ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team High-A Central will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering tonight, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 60-30. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 52-41. The TinCaps are 9 games back of the Kernels with 27 games remaining. In terms of the East Division, just for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 7 back of the Lake County Captains (50-43).

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 37 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the second lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.66, as the team has gone 19-18. Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record. In this time, 'Caps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 18.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 173. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 26.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Wisconsin and Cedar Rapids in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.9%). The Padres rank 4th (9.8%).

GIVIN GETTING ON: Over his last 5 games, Chris Givin is 9-for-23 (.391) with 2 walks (.440 OBP). That includes 2 doubles (.918 OPS) and 5 RBIs.

LITTLE BRUISING: Outfielder Grant Little has been hit by 11 pitches in 58 games. That's the 10th highest HBP total in the HAC. Little's .362 OBP for the season is 32 points higher than the league average.

RODRIGUEZ ROLLING: First baseman Yorman Rodriguez has reached base safely in 5 consecutive games. He's 4-for-13 in this series with a grand slam.

ZACK IS BACK: Third baseman Zack Mathis is playing tonight for the first time since Aug. 11 against South Bend when he was hit by a pitch in the head.

FIRST IN RIGHT: Luis Almanzar is making his MiLB debut as a right fielder. This season Almanzar has played 47 games at first base. In prior seasons with Fort Wayne he also has played third base. At the short-season and rookie levels he's also played second base, shortstop, and 5 games in left field in the AZL in 2019.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (30).

CATCH 'EM ALL: Adam Kerner leads High-A Central catchers in caught stealings with 24. He's done that in 45 starts behind the plate.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 12-7 in games decided by 1 run, and 7-10 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

