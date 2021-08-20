Cushing Pushed to Double-A, Berríos Joins from Stockton
August 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Jack Cushing promoted to Double-A Midland - Pitcher Osvaldo Berríos received from Low-A Stockton
Cushing, 24, excelled with the Lugnuts after arriving from Low-A on June 29, leading Lansing to seven wins in eight games pitched (seven starts), with a 2.74 ERA in 46 innings, walking ten while striking out 48. His finest moment came at Dow Diamond in his second start, July 9, throwing a seven-inning complete game with nine strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons. The right-hander was drafted by Oakland in the 22nd round in 2019 from Georgetown University; this is his first trip to Double-A.
Berríos was selected in the 20th round in 2017 from the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and High School, which also produced Houston Astros All-Star Carlos Correa. The 22-year-old right-hander posted a 5.97 ERA in 16 appearances, 11 starts, with Low-A Stockton, striking out 70 batters while walking 20 in 75 1/3 innings.
Berríos is scheduled to start tonight in his Lugnuts debut, as the Nuts (44-49) play the fourth game of a six-game series at Great Lakes (49-44, High-A affiliate - Dodgers). He becomes the 18th different Lugnuts starting pitcher this year and the 53rd different Lugs player in 2021.
