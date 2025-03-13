Timbers2 Open 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season at Home against Real Monarchs

March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season has arrived, and with it comes the start of the Portland Timbers2's 10th anniversary. T2 will host Real Monarchs on Saturday, Mar. 15 for a 7:30pm PT kickoff, live from Providence Park (FREE ADMISSION).

Saturday March 15 - Kickoff set for 7:30pm PT.

Free Admission: Find Your Seat

Watch Live: Stream the match on MLS Season Pass.

Matchday Jerseys: T2 rolled out new kits for 2025, see them in action on Saturday!

The Storyline

Timbers2 is entering their 10th season in existence, and third in MLS NEXT Pro. They seek to build on their 2024 season where they ultimately finished 11th in the Western Conference and just one point from a postseason spot. Head coach Serge Dinkota will embark on his second season at the helm, having taken over in May of 2024.

There will be new faces on the field this year for T2. Forward Gage Guerra, 22, was drafted by the Timbers in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft with the 69th overall pick, and. Among the familiar returning faces is forward Reo Revaldo who is expected to make his return to the pitch in 2025 following injury setbacks in 2024.

It will be the 23rd all-time meeting between T2 and their Salt Lake City counterparts, with Portland holding a 10-6-6 advantage over the Monarchs. There are three total matchups between the two in 2025, with meetings in Utah on May 28, and another bout in the Rose City on August 3.

