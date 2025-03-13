Inter Miami CF II Draws against Carolina Core FC, Falls in Penalty Shootout

March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-1L-1D, 1 point) earned a point after drawing 1-1 with Carolina Core FC (0W-0L-1D, 2 points) in the second matchday of MLS NEXT Pro. The match featured Daniel Pinter's first-ever goal with the team. However, the opposition secured the victory in the penalty shootout, claiming the extra point.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Alejo Ristano, Tyler Hall, captain Giovanni Ferraina, and César Abadía-Reda formed a back line of four; Alejandro Flores, Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks, and Lovends Delinois started in midfield; Cristian Ortiz and Pinter led the team in attack.

Match Action

The first half of the match saw Inter Miami II create a couple of chances on the opponent's goal and demonstrate good ball control. In the 20th minute, the Herons generated their most dangerous opportunity of the half when captain Ferraina delivered a long pass that found Delinois in front of the goal. After a heavy collision with the opposing goalkeeper, the forward had to be substituted by Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida shortly afterward.

Then, in the 23rd minute, Carolina Core's captain Jacob Evans capitalized on a deflected shot, heading it in to give the visitors the lead and make it 0-1 until the end of the first 45 minutes.

The second half started with an aggressive Inter Miami II determined to change the result. In the 53rd minute, a tremendous effort by forward Pinter, who stole the ball near the corner flag, ended in a great individual play to equalize the match and register his first goal with the team.

The introduction of substitutes like Mateo Saja, Yuval Cohen, and Derreck Martinez injected intensity into the team, which showed great spirit during the second half. With the match tied at 1-1 after the end of the 90 minutes, the game was decided by a penalty shootout.

During the penalty kicks, Marin made a save, while Cohen and Montenegro converted their shots, but the visiting team ultimately won 2-4, denying Inter Miami II the additional point.

Next Match

Up next, Inter Miami CF II will prepare for its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup debut when facing UPSL side Miami United FC on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 49%

CCFC - 51%

Shots:

MIA - 6

CCFC - 13

Saves:

MIA - 4

CCFC - 0

Corners:

MIA - 5

CCFC - 3

Fouls:

MIA - 12

CCFC - 11

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.