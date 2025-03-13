Chattanooga Football Club and Library Family Pass Program Returns for 2025 Season

March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Public Library (CPL), Cleveland Bradley County Public Library, Katie Lamb Public Library in Collegedale and Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) have teamed up to offer CFC home match tickets for free through the family pass program. Anyone with a valid library card can check out a pass from any library location that is redeemable for up to 2 adult tickets and 4 child tickets.

CFC's 2025 season schedule can be found HERE. All home matches at Finley Stadium will be available through CPL's family pass program as well as in Cleveland and Collegedale, beginning with this Saturday's home opener against Huntsville City FC at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Each library location will have one pass for each match, and the passes can be redeemed at the CFC Box Office, located in front of the south end of Finley Stadium starting one hour before each match.

Passes will only be given out no more than 2 weeks prior to the event date, and they are available on a first come, first serve basis.

More information about CFC and their upcoming matches can be found HERE. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org, clevelandlibrary.org and katielambpubliclibrary.org.

