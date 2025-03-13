Chicago Fire FC II Earns 1-0 Clean Sheet against Toronto FC II 1-0
March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (1-1-0-0, 3 points) shut out Toronto FC II (1-1-0-0, 3 points) 1-0 Thursday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Chicago Fire Academy defender Bryce Richards scored his first goal in MLS NEXT Pro, while goalkeeper Patrick Los earned his first clean sheet of 2025 and fifth in his career.
Hostilities were limited in the first half as the two sides sized each other up. In the 20th minute, Claudio Cassano was fouled just outside the box. The Italian midfielder whipped a free kick over the wall that was just slapped away at the line by Toronto goalkeeper Adessa de Rosario.
In the 43rd minute, a set piece for Toronto led to a shot from Toronto forward Charles Sharp that was just tipped away by Los. Midfielder Michael Sullivan pounced on the rebound just a few feet away from goal, but Los made a point-blank save to keep the shutout going through the end of the half.
The script continued on a chilly evening in Bridgeview, but as fulltime neared, the Chicago attack got to work. In the 83rd minute, Jhoiner Montiel deftly passed to Diego Konincks in midfield, who immediately passed to Peter Soudan on the wing. The right back looked for runners in the far post, sending a ball across goal that found Richards crashing into goal. The defender headed into an open goal to put the Fire ahead for good, as the defense held against limited chances by the visitors.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will kick off a two-game road trip against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, March 30, at NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Ky. First kick is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT and the match stream will begin five minutes prior on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC II 1:0 Toronto FC II
Goals:
CHI - Richards (1) (Soudan 1) (WATCH) 81'
Discipline:
TOR - Ythallo (Yellow Card) 13'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Soudan, D Diouf, D Cupps (Oyegunle, 46'), D Calle, M Konincks (capt.), M Fleming, M Nagle (Pineda, 90'), F Hlyut (Montiel, 77'), F Boltz (Shokalook, 70'), F Cassano (Richards, 72')
Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Pfrommer, M Herrera
Toronto FC II: GK De Rosario (capt.), D Stojadinovic, D Ythallo, D Fisher, D Kapor (Nugent, 65'), M Edwards, M Sullivan, M Henry, F Ayari (Bossenberry, 75'), F Sharp (Barrow, 46'), F Fortier (Olguin, 46')
Substitutes not used: GK Abraham, D Caldwell, D Chisholm, D Chukwu, M Dumitru
Stats Summary: CHI / TOR
Shots: 7 / 13
Shots on Goal: 4 / 3
Passing Accuracy: 82.6% / 82.4%
Saves: 3 / 3
Corners: 2 / 6
Fouls: 8 / 12
Offsides: 4 / 2
Referee: Rachel Swett
Assistant Referee 1: Eric Burton
Assistant Referee 2: Fermin Sanchez
4th Official: Carlos Rodriguez
Images from this story
|
Chicago Fire FC II celebrates Bryce Richards' goal
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 13, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 1-0 Clean Sheet against Toronto FC II 1-0 - Chicago Fire FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Tops Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II (1) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Carolina Core FC Defeats Inter Miami II in Thrilling PK Shootout - Carolina Core FC
- Inter Miami CF II Draws against Carolina Core FC, Falls in Penalty Shootout - Inter Miami CF II
- Revolution II Defeat FC Cincinnati 2, 2-0 - New England Revolution II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to New England Revolution II, 2-0 - FC Cincinnati 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Midfielder Makhi Francis to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Chattanooga Football Club and Library Family Pass Program Returns for 2025 Season - Chattanooga FC
- Timbers2 Open 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season at Home against Real Monarchs - Portland Timbers 2
- Huntsville City Football Club to Visit Chattanooga FC Saturday, March 15 - Huntsville City Football Club
- Sporting KC II Hosts St. Louis CITY2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field in 2025 Home Opener - Sporting Kansas City II
- Crown Legacy Acquires Nigerian Winger Emmanuel Uchegbu from AS Trenčín - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 1-0 Clean Sheet against Toronto FC II 1-0
- Chicago Fire FC II Opens 2025 Season with 4-1 Loss against Huntsville City FC
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Midfielder Jhoiner Montiel
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Academy Forward Darris Hyte
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Academy Midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut