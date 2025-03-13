Chicago Fire FC II Earns 1-0 Clean Sheet against Toronto FC II 1-0

March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II celebrates Bryce Richards' goal

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (1-1-0-0, 3 points) shut out Toronto FC II (1-1-0-0, 3 points) 1-0 Thursday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Chicago Fire Academy defender Bryce Richards scored his first goal in MLS NEXT Pro, while goalkeeper Patrick Los earned his first clean sheet of 2025 and fifth in his career.

Hostilities were limited in the first half as the two sides sized each other up. In the 20th minute, Claudio Cassano was fouled just outside the box. The Italian midfielder whipped a free kick over the wall that was just slapped away at the line by Toronto goalkeeper Adessa de Rosario.

In the 43rd minute, a set piece for Toronto led to a shot from Toronto forward Charles Sharp that was just tipped away by Los. Midfielder Michael Sullivan pounced on the rebound just a few feet away from goal, but Los made a point-blank save to keep the shutout going through the end of the half.

The script continued on a chilly evening in Bridgeview, but as fulltime neared, the Chicago attack got to work. In the 83rd minute, Jhoiner Montiel deftly passed to Diego Konincks in midfield, who immediately passed to Peter Soudan on the wing. The right back looked for runners in the far post, sending a ball across goal that found Richards crashing into goal. The defender headed into an open goal to put the Fire ahead for good, as the defense held against limited chances by the visitors.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will kick off a two-game road trip against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, March 30, at NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Ky. First kick is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT and the match stream will begin five minutes prior on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 1:0 Toronto FC II

Goals:

CHI - Richards (1) (Soudan 1) (WATCH) 81'

Discipline:

TOR - Ythallo (Yellow Card) 13'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Soudan, D Diouf, D Cupps (Oyegunle, 46'), D Calle, M Konincks (capt.), M Fleming, M Nagle (Pineda, 90'), F Hlyut (Montiel, 77'), F Boltz (Shokalook, 70'), F Cassano (Richards, 72')

Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Pfrommer, M Herrera

Toronto FC II: GK De Rosario (capt.), D Stojadinovic, D Ythallo, D Fisher, D Kapor (Nugent, 65'), M Edwards, M Sullivan, M Henry, F Ayari (Bossenberry, 75'), F Sharp (Barrow, 46'), F Fortier (Olguin, 46')

Substitutes not used: GK Abraham, D Caldwell, D Chisholm, D Chukwu, M Dumitru

Stats Summary: CHI / TOR

Shots: 7 / 13

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 82.6% / 82.4%

Saves: 3 / 3

Corners: 2 / 6

Fouls: 8 / 12

Offsides: 4 / 2

Referee: Rachel Swett

Assistant Referee 1: Eric Burton

Assistant Referee 2: Fermin Sanchez

4th Official: Carlos Rodriguez

