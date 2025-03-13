FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to New England Revolution II, 2-0
March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - FC Cincinnati 2 fell to New England Revolution II, 2-0, Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Matchweek 2 of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
Marcos Dias had New England's best chance of the first half in the 35th minute, finding open space inside the box and firing a shot towards goal. FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Carson Locker, making his club debut in a start for the Orange and Blue, recovered in time to make a sliding block on Dias' attempt and cleared the danger.
Kenji Mboma Dem quickly responded with a chance of his own, nearly giving Cincinnati a one goal advantage in the 38th minute. Locker was once again involved in the move, picking out Mboma Dem with a cross as the forward headed towards goal, but John David Gunn denied the attempt.
After a scoreless opening 45 minutes of play, New England found the back of the net twice in a three-minute span to take all three points from the match. Damorney Hutchinson and Alex Monis tallied for Revs II in the 73rd and 75th minutes, respectively.
The Orange and Blue battled to get back in the match as two late second half free kicks from Stefan Chirila challenged the New England goal. Chirila struck the inside of the post and out in the 80th minute and forced an acrobatic reaction save from Gunn in the 87th. In the end, Cincinnati were unable to find a way back into the match.
"I thought we did really well in the first half," said Head Coach Tyrone Marshall. "We just made some mistakes that led to their goals, and we didn't capitalize on the opportunities that we had. We'll just have to go back to the board and keep working at it, keep putting guys in positions to be successful and clean up some of the mistakes."
Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford made his MLS NEXT Pro debut as well against Revs II, making three saves and denying New England on close range efforts - one from Dias in the 27th minute and another on Diarbian in the 72nd.
The Orange and Blue will have the weekend off from MLS NEXT Pro play before returning to Scudamore Field next Thursday, March 20, as they face the New York Pancyprian Freedoms in the first round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App or on seatgeek.com. The first and second rounds of the Open Cup will air exclusively on YouTube.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 at New England Revolution II
Date: March 13, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass.
Kickoff: 5:03 p.m. ET
Weather: 44 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
NE: 0-2-2
CIN: 0-0-0
NE - Damorney Hutchinson (Monis) 73', Marcos Dias 75'
CIN - None
LINEUPS
NE: John David Gunn, Damario McIntosh (Joseph Buck 72'), Victor Souza (C), Keegan Hughes, Hesron Barry (Gabriel Dahlin 46'), Alex Monis, Eric Klein, Allan Oyirwoth (Cristiano Oliveira 63'), Gevork Diarbian (Olger Escobar 72'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 63'), Marcos Dias
Substitutes not used: Maxwell Weinstein, Javaun Mussenden
Head Coach: Richie Williams
CIN: Nathan Crockford, Nick Hagglund (Noah Adnan 61'), Brian Schaefer, Andrei Chirila, Yorkaeff Caicedo (Will Kuisel 72'), Carson Locker (Xhosa Manyana 77'), Peter Mangione (C), Dilan Hurtado (Ademar Chavez 61'), Monsuru Opeyemi, Kenji Mboma Dem, Stefan Chirila
Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Juan Machado, Connor Stout
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
STATS SUMMARY: NE/CIN
Shots: 10 / 7
Shots on Goal: 5 / 4
Saves: 4 / 3
Corner Kicks: 3 / 3
Fouls: 13 / 13
Offside: 0 / 1
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NE: Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 30'
CIN: Dilan Hurtado (Yellow Card) 36'
CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem (Yellow Card) 90'+4
OFFICIALS
Referee: Rogelio Alvarez
Ast. Referees: Tom Felice, Eric Schreiber
Fourth Official: Kyle Averill
FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to New England Revolution II, 2-0 - FC Cincinnati 2
