Crown Legacy Acquires Nigerian Winger Emmanuel Uchegbu from AS Trenčín

March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Crown Legacy FC today announced it has acquired Nigerian winger Emmanuel Uchegbu from Slovakian side AS Trenčín. Uchegbu has signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2028 season, with a Club option for 2029.

"Emmanuel is an exceptionally talented forward who already has top-flight experience at a young age," said Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "His skillset and potential attracted attention from top-tier clubs around the world and his decision to join our organization speaks volumes to the strength and track record of our player development pathway. We are excited to welcome Emmanuel to Charlotte and eager to integrate him with the rest of the squad to continue his professional development."

Uchegbu, 20, appeared in 30 total matches for Trenčín's senior squad, scoring five goals and adding two assists in all competitions. Uchegbu began his stint with the Slovakian club with its U-19 squad in the 2023/24 season, featuring 13 times, scoring twice and assisting once before being promoted to the First Team. A product of the Golden Boot Soccer Academy, Uchegbu began his professional career in Nigeria with Ifeanyi Ubah FC in the 2020/21 season where he made nine appearances, scoring and assisting once, before making a move to fellow NPFL club Plateau United FC in September 2021.

On the international level, Uchegbu has three official appearances with Nigeria's U-20 squad, having made his youth international debut on Feb. 19, 2023, in a friendly against Senegal. He also scored off the bench in a 2-1 comeback over the Democratic Republic of Congo in an unofficial friendly in preparation for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in February 2023.

