Sporting KC II Signs Academy Midfielder Makhi Francis to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract
March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy midfielder Makhi Francis to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of their match with St. Louis CITY2 on Friday, March 14.
Amateur contracts are signed on a single-game basis, preserving Francis' NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection for the team's home opener tomorrow night at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets for the 6 p.m. CT kickoff are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.
Francis, originally from Evanston, Illinois is newer to the Sporting KC Academy, joining the ranks of the U-18s in the fall of 2024 ahead of the 2024-25 MLS Next season. In a short time, he has slotted into the U-18s midfield competing in the MLS NEXT regular season as well as traveling with the team for MLS NEXT Fest in Palm Springs, California.
Head coach Istvan Urbanyi will now be able to select from seven Academy Amateurs after the club signed six ahead of the 2025 season opener at Houston Dynamo 2 and renewed them on a single-game basis for the St. Louis match. Following Friday night's match, SKC II will begin preparations for their First Round Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match against the Des Moines Menace on Wednesday, March 19.
VITALS:
Makhi Francis
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: 01/09/2007 (18 years old)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 160
Hometown: Evanston, Illinois
Birthplace: Evanston, Illinois
