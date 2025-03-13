Huntsville City Football Club to Visit Chattanooga FC Saturday, March 15

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play its second consecutive road game on Saturday, March 15 when it visits Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium. Kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, has been moved up to 12 p.m. CT due to expected inclement weather on Saturday evening.

Saturday's match will air live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Saturday's match will mark the first of three meetings between Huntsville and Chattanooga this season. HCFC is 1W-1L-1D, 0 SOW all-time against CFC, including a 2-2 draw at Finley Stadium on March 16, 2024 and a 1-0 win at Wicks Family Field on Aug. 10, 2024 in head coach Chris O'Neal's touchline debut.

Midfielder Christian Koffi will look to repeat his performance from last weekend, where he scored two goals for the Boys in Blue enroute to a 4-1 win at Chicago Fire II. The victory has put Huntsville City FC at the top of the Eastern Conference standings going into this weekend.

13 players made their Huntsville City FC debut in last weekend's match at Chicago Fire II. It's the most number of players making their Boys in Blue debut since the club's inaugural match on March 26, 2023.

Following Saturday's match, forward Real Gill will spend ten days on international duty with his home country Trinidad and Tobago for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary matches against Cuba. Gill has made 11 previous appearances with the Trinidad and Tobago senior team.

Saturday's match will be the final game before the 2025 Huntsville City FC home opener against Philadelphia Union II on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

