Carolina Core FC Defeats Inter Miami II in Thrilling PK Shootout

March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







Following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, CCFC took home two points from Chase Stadium in the first game of the season.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - A first-half header from Jacob Evans and two PK shootout saves inspired by Alex Sutton would see Carolina Core FC take home two points on the road in its first game of the season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Jacob Evans, 23rd minute: A deflected shot from Paul Leonardi found its way to Jacob Evans, who nodded the ball into the back of the net.

MIA - Daniel Pinter, 53rd minute: After winning the ball back in the final third, Daniel Pinter would dribble towards the goal, finally tucking away a driven shot past Alex Sutton.

Postgame Notes

A Captain's Contribution

Jacob Evans's first-half header is his second goal against Inter Miami II for CCFC in the team's second visit to Fort Lauderdale in two seasons. A deflected shot from Paul Leonardi found its way into the box for Evans to connect with. Evans nearly completed his brace after meeting a cross from Facundo Canete, which was saved in the 76th minute. The experienced midfielder was dangerous in front of goal and instrumental in the midfield, registering an 84% accurate pass rate and created a team-high of four chances for The Foxes.

Shooting Their Shot

The Foxes were not shy in front of Inter Miami II's goal Thursday night, totaling 13 shots throughout the match and more than doubling the amount of shots taken by the hosts (6). Carolina Core FC tested Miami's goalkeeper, Matias Marin, on five occasions, forcing him to make four saves. David "Pachi" Polanco led the team in total shots taken with three while making his presence known in the opposition's box.

A Lesson in Penalties

Carolina Core FC was composed from the spot and made sure to secure two points in their visit to Chase Stadium. The Foxes were able to convert four out of the five penalties taken, while the hosts felt the pressure as two of their penalties bounced off the woodwork. The club's second-ever visit to Fort Lauderdale finished with the same result and PK shootout scoreline as CCFC brought home two hard-earned points.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi, Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi (Kai Thomas - 80'), J.P. Rodriguez, Jathan Juarez; Alenga Charles, Facundo Canete, Drake Hadeed (Santiago Cambindo - 71'), Jacob Evans; David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriguez - 80').

Substitutes not used - Derek Cuevas, Cristian Gregoire, Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg.

Inter Miami II - Matias Marin; Tyler Hall, Alejo Castro, Cesar Abadia-Reda, Giovanni Ferraina; Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks (Yuval Cohen - 73'), Lovends Delinois (Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida - 22'), Alejandro Flores; Daniel Pinter (Mateo Saja - 63'), Cristian Ortiz (Derrek Martinez - 73').

Substitutes not used - Nicholas Almeida, Samuel Basabe, Mateo Saja Dulce, Santiago Ledesma, Jack Pymm, Ivan Schmid.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC is back at home next week to kick off their U.S. Open Cup campaign against visiting side Soda City FC on Thursday, March 20th at 7:30pm. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Soda City FC Tickets

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Inter Miami II

March 13th 2025 - Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Carolina Core FC record: 0-0-1 (2 points - 7th in East)

Inter Miami II record: 0-1-1 (1 points - 11th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 0 1

Inter Miami II 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Jacob Evans - 23'

MIA: Daniel Pinter - 53'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Drake Hadeed (caution) - 14'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (caution) - 18'

MIA: Bailey Sparks (caution) - 49'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 72'

Referee: Joshua Encarnación

Assistant Referees: Robert Cordrey, Fritz Barberousse

Fourth Official: Adam Brzozowiec

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 76 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.