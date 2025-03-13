Chicago Fire FC II (1) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary

March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SCORING SUMMARY

CHI - Bryce Richards 83' (Peter Soudan)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Ythallo 12' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Chicago Fire FC II 1-1-0 3 points

Toronto FC II 1-1-0 3 points

LINEUPS

CHICAGO FIRE FC II - Patrick Los; Trip Fleming, Jean Diouf, Christopher Cupps (Olu Oyegunle 46'), Juan Miguel Calle; Chase Nagle (Oscar Pineda 90'), Diego Konincks (C), Peter Soudan; Vitaliy Hlyut (Jhoiner Montiel 77'), Claudio Cassano (Bryce Richards 72'), Dean Boltz (Jason Shokalook 70')

Substitutes Not Used: Patryk Stechnij, Josue Pfrommer, Emir Herrera

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (C); Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Stefan Kapor (Joshua Nugent 65'); Michael Sullivan, Malik Henry, Nathaniel Edwards; Hassan Ayari (Antone Bossenberry 76'), Timothy Fortier (Lucas Olguin 46'), Charlie Sharp (Dékwon Barrow 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Will Caldwell, Micah Chisholm, Richard Chukwu, Andrei Dumitru

MEDIA NOTES

Two Toronto FC Academy products made their Toronto FC II debuts this evening - Tim Fortier as a starter and Antone Bossenberry as a second-half substitute.

Stefan Kapor, Malik Henry and debutant Tim Fortier made their first starts for TFC II.

