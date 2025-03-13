Sporting KC II Hosts St. Louis CITY2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field in 2025 Home Opener

Sporting Kansas City II returns to Children's Mercy Victory Field for their 2025 Home Opener on Friday, March 14 against St. Louis CITY2. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT and the match can be viewed on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App. Tickets are on sale for just $10 at SeatGeek.com and all seating is General Admission.

First-year SKC II head coach Istvan Urbanyi is looking to earn a similar result to the team's last matchup with CITY2 which ended in a 3-1, Kansas City win on July 21, 2024. Midfielder Cielo Tschantret netted the match-winner in stoppage time of the first half and received a nomination for Goal of the Matchday for his brilliant strike.

Tschantet took on the role of captain in SKC II's first match of the season last Saturday as well. The midfielder guided a starting eleven with seven Academy-affiliated players in the rotation including first-teamers Jack Kortkamp and Ian James. Both players went the full 90 in their first matches back with SKC II after signing Homegrowns deals before the 2025 MLS season. Fellow Academy product Shane Donovan made his first start as a true professional after inking a second-team deal in the days leading up to the MLS NEXT Pro season. The 18-year-old made 10 appearances as an amateur for Sporting KC II in 2024.

Rookie Beckham Uderitz claimed the first goal of the campaign for SKC II, cutting into Houston's lead late into the match with a one-touch finish inside the 18. The delivery on the centering pass came from first-teamer Stephen Afrifa, marking his first MLS NEXT Pro assist. 2025 SuperDraft Selection Anthony Samways made his professional debut, starting at leftback and playing the full 90.

Returnees Maouloune Goumballe and Medgy Alexandre earned significant minutes in the opener too. Last year, Goumballe scored nine goals and picked up three assists while appearing in all but one of SKC II's 28 matches. The duo was also joined by second-year-pro Nati Clarke who made his first appearance as a center-back, playing alongside James' left side for the full 90.

Beckham Uderitz puts @SportingKCII on the board! pic.twitter.com/gOa9Zt2XnZ - MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) March 9, 2025

St. Louis began their season with a 3-0 win at title holders North Texas SC. Their performance earned them MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchweek 1 honors and placed them atop the first MLS NEXT Pro Power Rankings. They are guided by newly appointed head coach David Critchley.

Following the Friday night showdown with St. Louis, Sporting will begin Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play against Benny Feilhaber, Sacha Kljestan and the Des Moines Menace. Tickets for all SKC II home matches, including the Open Cup are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Match Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Match 2

Date: Friday, March 14, 2024

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, MO)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

