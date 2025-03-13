Revolution II Defeat FC Cincinnati 2, 2-0

March 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (1-0-1; 5 pts.) shut out FC Cincinnati 2 (0-2-0; 0 pts.), 2-0, on Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium. Revolution II newcomer Damorney Hutchinson netted his first goal in his New England debut. Goalkeeper JD Gunn earned his second straight shutout in net.

Midway through the first half, Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth nearly opened the scoring for New England with a lifted shot that narrowly missed the frame. The 18-year-old logged 63 minutes in his club and MLS NEXT Pro debut tonight. On the defensive end, Gabe Dahlin, a Gothenburg, Sweden native, posted a 44-minute shift in his professional debut.

New England broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute, when Hutchinson delivered a shot behind Cincinnati's goalkeeper to open Revolution II's account. The Jamaican striker capitalized on an assist from Filipino forward Alex Monis, his first helper of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Moments later, New England doubled its lead when Brazil international Marcos Dias blasted home a shot in the 75th minute, recording his 25th goal in a Revolution II uniform. Dias led New England's attack with four shots on the night, three on target.

Six Academy graduates saw action in Thursday's match, with Gevork Diarbian, Damario McIntosh, and Eric Klein earning starts, while Joe Buck, Cristiano Oliveira, and Olger Escobar entered the match as second-half substitutes.

Revolution II is off next week during the March international window, before closing its three-game homestand on Friday, March 28 against Toronto FC II at Gillette Stadium. The 2:00 p.m. kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app with Josh Tolle calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

For the first time in club history, Revolution II has collected two straight shutouts to start a season.

F Damorney Hutchinson opened New England's account in his first appearance with Revolution II.

GK JD Gunn posted a four-save performance to collect his second consecutive clean sheet.

M Allan Oyirwoth earned a start in central midfield, logging 63 minutes in his Revolution II debut.

F Marcos Dias registered his first goal of the season and 25th goal of his Revolution II career. Dias, Revolution II's all-time leading goal scorer, paced New England's attack with four shots on the night.

F Alex Monis recorded his first assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season in Thursday's contest.

D Gabe Dahlin logged 44 minutes in the left back position for his professional debut tonight.

Additional New England newcomers D Keegan Hughes and M Joe Buck both made their second straight appearances for New England.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #2

New England Revolution II 2 vs. FC Cincinnati 2 0

March 13, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Rogelio Alvarez

Assistant Referee: Tom Felice

Assistant Referee: Eric Schreiber

Fourth Official: Kyle Averill

Weather: 50 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Damorney Hutchinson 1 (Alex Monis 1) 73'

NE - Marcos Dias 1 (Unassisted) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 30'

CIN - Dilan Hurtado (Yellow Card) 36'

CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Yellow Card) 90'+4'

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Hesron Barry (Gabe Dahlin 46'), Keegan Hughes, Victor Souza, Damario McIntosh (Joe Buck 72'); Gevork Diarbian (Olger Escobar 72'), Allan Oyirwoth (Cristiano Oliveira 63'), Eric Klein, Alex Monis; Marcos Dias, Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 63').

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Javaun Mussenden.

FC Cincinnati 2: Nathan Crockford; Nick Hagglund (Noah Adnan 61'), Brian Schaefer, Andrei Chirila; Yorkaeff Caicedo (Will Kuisel 72'), Carson Locker (Xhosa Manyana 77'), Peter Mangione, Monsuru Opeyemi, Dilan Hurtado (Ademar Chavez 61') Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem.

Substitutes Not Used: Connor Stout, Juan Machado, Slade Hall.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics FC Cincinnati 2

10 Shots 7

5 Shots (on Target) 4

3 Blocked Shots 0

4 Saves 3

3 Corner Kicks 3

0 Offsides 1

13 Fouls 13

507 (79.5%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 518 (79.3%)

