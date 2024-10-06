Timbers2 Close out Regular Season with 1-0 Win over Rapids 2

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

DENVER  - Timbers2 scored late to earn a 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday afternoon at University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Blake Pope scored in the 84th minute, while goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk kept his first shutout of the season as T2 took all three road points in its final match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Due to other results on MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day, Timbers2 fell just short of playoff qualification as its season came to an end.

Decision Day Stats

With his goal today, Pope became the second Timbers2 defender to net three goals this season, joining Tyler Clegg who also finished the season with three assists. Additionally, Sawyer Jura found the scoresheet for the first time since May 10, assisting on Pope's match-winning goal. Notably, Bilichuk kept his first shutout of the season, making five saves.

End of Season Notes

Timbers2 finished the regular season with four players having seven or more goal contributions. Kyle Linhares (5G, 4A) and Josh Penn (7G, 2A) ended the season with a team-high nine each, while Tega Ikoba (7G, 1A) finished with eight and Pope (3G, 4A) with seven. Head Coach Serge Dinkota's side finished with 38 points, a new club record in its MLS NEXT Pro era.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Blake Pope (Sawyer Jura), 84th minute: Running down the left sideline, Sawyer Jura played a cross into the path of Blake Pope crashing into the box. The defender got his head to the ball in time to head it into the lower-right corner of goal.

Notes

Today marked the end of Timbers2's 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The club finished the season 8-10-10, with a 5-5-4 record at home and 3-5-6 record on the road.

Additionally, T2 finished a perfect 2-0-0 against Colorado Rapids 2 this season, with its other win a 2-0 result on April 14 at Providence Park.

Pope's goal in the 84th minute marked his third of the season.

Pope joins Clegg as one of two T2 defenders to score three goals.

With seven goal contributions, Pope ends the season fourth on the team (3G, 4A).

Additionally, Jura made his second assist of the season and first since May 10 against Tacoma Defiance.

Jura finished the season with four goal contributions (2G, 2A).

The shutout was goalkeeper Bilichuk's first for Timbers2 this season.

The win marked the second time T2 picked up all three points when holding an opponent scoreless on the road.

Notably, eight players finished the season with at least three goals, while eight had multiple assists.

most wins of season.

With 38 points, Timbers2 finished with the most points of its MLS NEXT Pro era.

Timbers2 (8-10-10,  38pts) vs Colorado Rapids 2 (6-18-4,  23pts)

October 6, 2024  - University of Denver Soccer Stadium (Denver, Colo.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Pope (Jura), 84

Misconduct Summary:

COL: Charcón (caution), 21

COL: Amadou (caution), 28

COL: Travis (caution), 33

COL: Frederick (caution), 45

POR: Moreno (caution), 69

Lineups:

POR:  GK Bilichuk, D Pope, D Rad, D Ferdinand, D Clegg, D Jones-Riley, M Moreno (Eisenberg, 81), M Enriquez (Najib, 88), F Santos (Linhares, 57), F Bunbury (Jura, 81), F Mendoza (Penn, 57)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Miller, D Bautista, M Izoita, M Nuñez

TOTAL SHOTS:  11  (Santos, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5  (Santos, 2); FOULS:  12  (Multiple, 2); OFFSIDES:  3; CORNER KICKS:  2; SAVES:  5

COL: GK Campagnolo, D Travis (Alvarado, 62), D Chacon, D Edwards (Rinaldi, 45), D Anderson, M Aguirre, M Amadou, M Frederick, F Garcia, F Díaz (Swan, 76), F Strellnauer (Simpson, 84)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Starks, D Belluz, D Batiste, M Pena, F Dormoh

TOTAL SHOTS:  15  (Frederick, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL:  5  (Frederick, 2); FOULS:  13 (Amadou, 5); OFFSIDES:  5; CORNER KICKS:  7; SAVES:  4

Referee: Jaclyn Metz

Assistant Referees: Karsten Gillwald, Justin Fillmore

Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

