Tacoma Defiance Loses 5-0 to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday Afternoon at CITYPARK
October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO. - Tacoma Defiance (13-10-5, 46 points) fell 5-0 to St. Louis CITY2 (17-7-4, 56 points) on Sunday afternoon at CITYPARK on the final day of the regular season. Defiance finishes fourth in the Western Conference with the result and second in the Pacific Division. Tacoma now prepares for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs beginning with the Conference Quarterfinals which take place between October 18-20. Tacoma will host its Quarterfinals matchup with the opponent, date and time being announced following MLS NEXT Pro's Pick-Your-Opponent selection process on October 8.
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 0 - St. Louis CITY2 5
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Venue: CITYPARK
Referee: Nabil Bensalah
Assistants: Jay Norris, Eric Wood
Fourth official: Tim Wagner
Weather: 82 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
STL - Dida Armstrong 33'
STL - Dida Armstrong (Hosei Kijima) 37'
STL - John Klein III (penalty) 44'
STL - Caden Glover (John Klein III) 58'
STL - MyKhi Joyner (Hosei Kijima) 86'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
STL - Dida Armstong (caution) 34'
TAC - Stuart Hawkins (caution) 44'
STL - Matteo Kidd (caution) 48'
TAC - Braudilio Rodrigues (caution) 56'
STL - Hosei Kijima (caution) 72'
TAC - Chris Aquino (caution) 76'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Cody Baker, Stuart Hawkins, Elias Katsaros, Blake Bowen; Snyder Brunell - captain (Burke Fahling 85'), Sota Kitahara; Dylan Teves (Chris Aquino 75'), Sebastian Gomez (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 64'), Braudilio Rodrigues (Yu Tsukanome 75'); Gio Miglietti (Osaze De Rosario 75')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Antino Lopez, Owen O'Malley
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 10
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 3
St. Louis CITY2 - Christian Olivares; Tyson Charles Pearce, Gabriel Mikina - captain, Michael Wentzel, Selmir Pidro (Eric Kinzner 87'); Seth Antwi, Matteo Kidd (Ryan Dugan 76'); Dida Armstrong (Ryan Becher 61'), Hosei Kijima (Edin Clark 87'), John David Klein III; Caden Glover (MyKhi Joyner 61')
Substitutes not used: Nicholas Ryan Bishop, Cameron Cilley, Oscar Benitez Cobo, Braden Benyr
Total shots: 20
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 20
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 4
Images from this story
|
Sota Kitahara of Tacoma Defiance
