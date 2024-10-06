Chicago Fire FC II Qualifies for 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win against Philadelphia Union II
October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (11-8-9-5, 47 points) defeated Philadelphia Union II (15-9-4-3, 52 points) 2-1 Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Peter Soudan and Omari Glasgow tallied a goal each for Chicago, officially clinching a spot in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs as a result.
Seeking a spot in the postseason, the Fire fended off some early pressure to get on the board first. In the 15th minute, Soudan dribbled through the box between defenders before switching the ball to Omari Glasgow. The Guyanese winger dropped the ball off to Justin Reynolds, who lofted a perfect cross onto the head of Soudan for him to knock home.
Philadelphia pulled one back in the 59th minute when Edward Davis sprung Markus Anderson alone on the right side of the box. Anderson took his time, sending the ball into the right side of the net.
The tie didn't stand for long, however, as David Poreba and Soudan played the ball off each other before Poreba laid off a pass across the box. Glasgow was ready, sending the ball low and into the near post to regain the lead.
On the opposite end of the field, Patrick Los and the Fire defense held serve, with the Chicago Fire Academy goalkeeper coming up with a big save that glanced off the post just minutes after taking the lead. Despite increasing pressure from the Union, the home side defended well, shutting out the visitors the rest of the way to earn three points and a pass into the postseason.
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC II 2:1 Philadelphia Union II
Goals:
CHI - Soudan (4) (Reynolds 1) (WATCH) 15'
PHI - Anderson (4) (Davis 3) (WATCH) 59'
CHI - Glasgow (5) (Poreba 2) (WATCH) 61'
Discipline:
CHI - Oregel (Yellow Card) 19'
PHI - Pierre (Yellow Card) 26'
CHI - Konincks (Yellow Card) 28'
CHI - Shannon (Yellow Card) 69'
CHI - Prpa (Yellow Card) 88'
PHI - Pariano (Yellow Card) 90+4'
CHI - Los (Yellow Card) 90+5'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Rochester, D Konincks, D Shannon, D Reynolds (Hlyut, 86'), M Casas, M Prpa, M Oregel (Calle, 81'), F Soudan (Koffi, 62'), F Poreba (capt.), F Glasgow
Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Diouf, D Cupps, M Blake, M Osorio, F Shokalook
Philadelphia Union II: GK Rick, D Westfield, D Makhanya, D Pierre, D Berdecio (Wetzel, 72'), M Pariano, M Olney, M Vazquez (LeBlanc, 81'), F Sullivan (Sequera, 65'), F Anderson (Olivas, 82'), F Davis (Riasco, 73')
Substitutes not used: GK Sheridan, D Rojas, M Tucker, F Johnson
Stats Summary: CHI / PHI
Shots: 9 / 12
Shots on Goal: 3 / 4
Passing Accuracy: 77.6% / 67.2%
Saves: 3 / 1
Corners: 3 / 8
Fouls: 14 / 13
Offsides: 2 / 0
Possession: 58% / 42%
Referee: Muhammad Hassan
Assistant Referee 1: Christopher Slane
Assistant Referee 2: Audra Fullen
4th Official: Igor Bych
