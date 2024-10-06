Chicago Fire FC II Takes down Philadelphia Union II

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1. In the first half, Chicago's Peter Soudan opened the scoring in the 15th minute. In the 59th minute, Union II forward Markus Anderson scored to level the match at 1-1. Two minutes later, Chicago forward Omari Glasgow scored to break the tie.

Philadelphia Union II's first-ever home playoff match is scheduled to take place at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 20th.

Chicago Fire FC II 2 - Philadelphia Union II 1

SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL)

Sunday, October 6, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Muhammed Hassan

AR1: Christopher Slane

AR2: Audra Fullen

4TH: Igor Bych

Weather: 72 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CHI - Peter Soudan (Reynolds) 15'

PHI - Markus Anderson (Davis) 59'

CHI - Omari Glasgow (Poreba) 61'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CHI - Sergio Oregel (caution) 19'

PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 26'

CHI - Diego Konincks (caution) 28'

CHI - Jaylen Shannon (caution) 69'

CHI - Luka Prpa (caution) 88'

PHI - Nick Pariano (caution) 90+5'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Jamir Berdecio (Gavin Wetzel 72'), Nicholas Pariano, CJ Olney, David Vazquez (Kellan LeBlanc 81'), Cavan Sullivan (Giovanny Sequera 65'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 82'), Edward Davis (Jose Riasco 73').

Substitutes not used: Carlos Rojas, Mike Sheridan, Jamir Johnson, Kyle Tucker.

Chicago Fire II: Patrick Los, Lamonth Rochester, Diego Konincks, Jaylen Shannon, Justin Reynolds (Vitaliy Hlyut 86'), Sergio Oregel (Juan Calle 81'), Javier Casas, Luka Prpa, Peter Soudan (Christian Koffi 62'), David Poreba, Omari Glasgow.

Substitutes not used: Patryk Stechnij, Romain Blake, Harold Osorio, Christopher Cupps, Jason Shokalook, Jean Diouf.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Markus Anderson netted his fourth goal of the season.

Forward Eddy Davis picked up his third assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Philadelphia Union II's first-ever home playoff match is scheduled to take place at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 20th.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.