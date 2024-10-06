Chicago Fire FC II Takes down Philadelphia Union II
October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1. In the first half, Chicago's Peter Soudan opened the scoring in the 15th minute. In the 59th minute, Union II forward Markus Anderson scored to level the match at 1-1. Two minutes later, Chicago forward Omari Glasgow scored to break the tie.
Philadelphia Union II's first-ever home playoff match is scheduled to take place at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 20th.
Chicago Fire FC II 2 - Philadelphia Union II 1
SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL)
Sunday, October 6, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Muhammed Hassan
AR1: Christopher Slane
AR2: Audra Fullen
4TH: Igor Bych
Weather: 72 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
CHI - Peter Soudan (Reynolds) 15'
PHI - Markus Anderson (Davis) 59'
CHI - Omari Glasgow (Poreba) 61'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
CHI - Sergio Oregel (caution) 19'
PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 26'
CHI - Diego Konincks (caution) 28'
CHI - Jaylen Shannon (caution) 69'
CHI - Luka Prpa (caution) 88'
PHI - Nick Pariano (caution) 90+5'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Jamir Berdecio (Gavin Wetzel 72'), Nicholas Pariano, CJ Olney, David Vazquez (Kellan LeBlanc 81'), Cavan Sullivan (Giovanny Sequera 65'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 82'), Edward Davis (Jose Riasco 73').
Substitutes not used: Carlos Rojas, Mike Sheridan, Jamir Johnson, Kyle Tucker.
Chicago Fire II: Patrick Los, Lamonth Rochester, Diego Konincks, Jaylen Shannon, Justin Reynolds (Vitaliy Hlyut 86'), Sergio Oregel (Juan Calle 81'), Javier Casas, Luka Prpa, Peter Soudan (Christian Koffi 62'), David Poreba, Omari Glasgow.
Substitutes not used: Patryk Stechnij, Romain Blake, Harold Osorio, Christopher Cupps, Jason Shokalook, Jean Diouf.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Markus Anderson netted his fourth goal of the season.
Forward Eddy Davis picked up his third assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
Philadelphia Union II's first-ever home playoff match is scheduled to take place at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 20th.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 6, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC II Captain David Poreba Wins 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award - Chicago Fire FC II
- CFC Defeats New York Red Bulls II in Shootout - Chattanooga FC
- Inter Miami CF II Clinch Playoffs for the First Time in MLS NEXT Pro History with 0-1 Win over Carolina Core FC - Inter Miami CF II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Wins Regular Season Eastern Conference Crown with 3-1 Win over Orlando City B - FC Cincinnati 2
- Revolution II Fall to Columbus Crew 2, 3-1, on Sunday - New England Revolution II
- Carolina Core FC Narrowly Misses out on Decision Day in Loss to Inter Miami CF II - Carolina Core FC
- Chicago Fire FC II Qualifies for 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win against Philadelphia Union II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Takes down Philadelphia Union II - Philadelphia Union II
- New York City FC II Falls to Huntsville City FC in Regular Season Finale - New York City FC II
- Huntsville City FC Finishes 2024 Season with 1-0 Win at New York City FC II - Huntsville City Football Club
- Crown Legacy FC (1) - Toronto FC II (4) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play Final Match of the Season against Portland Timbers2 - Colorado Rapids 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Takes down Philadelphia Union II
- Olney scores in stoppage time to keep first seed hopes alive
- Union II clinch home playoff match for first time in club history; Davis scores 13th goal of the season
- Inter Miami CF II Tops Philadelphia Union II, 3-2
- Union II Game Notes