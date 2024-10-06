Revolution II Fall to Columbus Crew 2, 3-1, on Sunday

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOOKSETT, N.H. - New England Revolution II (4-18-6; 22 pts.) concluded their 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, with a 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew 2 (11-9-8; 45 pts.) on Sunday at Southern New Hampshire's Mark A. Ouellette Stadium. Forward Liam Butts netted New England's lone goal of the match.

Despite Columbus opening the scoring in the 29th minute, Butts shortly equalized by slotting the ball into the left corner of the net, tallying his fifth goal of the season and his third goal in as many matches. The forward capitalized on an assist from Academy midfielder Cristiano Oliveira, recording his first professional helper on the play.

The match remained level until Crew 2 captured the lead in the 62nd minute and added another in the 76th minute. Forward Marcos Dias delivered a promising shot on net, though Columbus's goalkeeper deflected the ball wide. The Brazilian striker finished the year with a team-leading nine goals and five assists, while forward Alex Monis registered eight goals and four assists on the season. The pair led New England's attack with four shots in today's contest.

On the defensive side, goalkeeper JD Gunn made four saves in net for New England, including a stop on Crew 2's penalty attempt in the first half. Midfielder Eric Klein, who was named the 2023-24 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year, logged 84 minutes in today's contest, ending the year with a team-best 2,125 minutes played. Four current Academy players also featured in Sunday's match, including Olger Escobar, Damario McIntosh, Sage Kinner, and Cristiano Oliveira all earning starts.

F Liam Butts found the scoresheet in three consecutive matches, registering his fifth goal of the season.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, recorded his first professional assist in his 10th appearance with Revolution II.

F Marcos Dias and F Alex Monis paced New England's attack with four shots each. Dias ended the year with a team-best nine goals and five assists, as Monis trailed him with eight goals and four helpers on the season.

M Gevork Diarbian appeared in every match for Revolution II this year (28).

Current Academy players Oliveira, M Olger Escobar, D Sage Kinner, and D Damario McIntosh all earned starts today. McIntosh, a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star, recorded his 25th MLS NEXT pro career appearance.

M Eric Klein, the 2023-24 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year, led New England in minutes (2,125) and starts (23) this season.

GK JD Gunn, made four saves between the posts for New England, including a stop on Crew 2's penalty kick.

MLS NEXT Pro Match #28

New England Revolution II 1, Columbus Crew 2 3

October 6, 2024 - Mark A. Ouellette Stadium (Hooksett, N.H.)

Referee: Wes Caouette

Assistant Referee: James Duling

Assistant Referee: Fernando Pina

Fourth Official: Kyle Averill

Weather: 65 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Jayden Da (Brent Adu-Gyamfi) 29'

NE - Liam Butts 5 (Cristiano Oliveira 1) 35'

CLB - Jayden Da ((Brent Adu-Gyamfi) 62'

CLB - Aboubacar Keita (Unassisted) 73'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Olger Escobar (Yellow Card) 10'

CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Yellow Card) 25'

CLB - Adrian Gonzalez (Yellow Card) 90'+3

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Malcolm Fry, Sage Kinner, Victor Souza, Damario McIntosh (Colby Quiñones 55'); Eric Klein (Patrick Leal 84'), Olger Escobar (Maciel 55'), Cristiano Oliveira (Joshua Bolma 73'); Marcos Dias, Alex Monis, Liam Butts (Gevork Diarbian 84').

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Jacob Akanyirige, Luka Borovic.

Columbus Crew 2: Stanislav Lapkes; Christopher Rogers, Aboubacar Keita, Xavier Zengue (Dylan Randazzo 84'); Owen Presthus, Austin Su (Nicholas Rincon 65'), Adrian Gonzalez, Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Tristan Brown 84'); Gibran Rayo, Jayden Da, Chase Adams (Anthony Alaouieh 76').

Substitutes Not Used: Cole Johnson, Ameziane Sid Mohand.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Columbus Crew 2

15 (5) Shots (on Target) 17 (6)

5 Blocked Shots 6

4 Saves 4

9 Corner Kicks 3

1 Offsides 4

11 Fouls 6

388 (81.4%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 604 (87.6%)

