Crown Legacy FC (1) - Toronto FC II (4) Postgame Summary

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







CROWN LEGACY FC (1) - TORONTO FC II (4) POSTGAME SUMMARY

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 17' (Julian Altobelli)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 23' (penalty kick)

CLFC - Dylan Sing 28'

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 61' (Marko Stojadinovic)

TOR - Joses Chukwu 90+1' (Hassan Ayari)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Charlie Staniland 34' (caution)

CLFC - Nicholas Scardina 64' (caution)

CLFC - Jonathan Nyandjo 77' (caution)

CLFC - Bill Tuiloma 83' (caution)

CLFC - Cam Duke 87' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Crown Legacy FC 11-10-7 45 points

Toronto FC II 10-12-6 37 points

LINEUPS

CROWN LEGACY FC - Chituru Odunze; Jaylin Lindsey, Bill Tuiloma, João Pedro (Brian Carmona Romero 78'), Nicholas Scardina; Willian Sangoquiza (C) (Erik Peña 61'), Jamie Paterson (Aron John 61'), Idan Toklomati; Brandon Cambridge, Nimfasha Berchimas (Cam Duke 69'), Dylan Sing (Jonathan Nyandjo 69')

Substitutes Not Used: Isaac Walker, Jack Neeley, Julian Bravo, Filip Mirkovic

TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Adam Pearlman (Richard Chukwu 76'), Ythallo, Marko Stojadinovic; Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 46'), Markus Cimermancic, Jesús Batiz; Andrei Dumitru (Mark Fisher 46'), Julian Altobelli (C) (Joses Chukwu 86'), Charlie Sharp (Hassan Ayari 57')

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Tyler Londono, Costa Iliadis, Matthew Catavolo

MEDIA NOTES

Julian Altobelli scored his 21st career goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the club's outright all-time leading scorer.

Julian Altobelli also became the first player in club history to score a goal in nine consecutive appearances for TFC II and the second player in MLS NEXT Pro history to record the scoring streak.

Marko Stojadinovic and Joses Chukwu scored their first goals for Toronto FC II, becoming the eighth and ninth different players to open their accounts for the Young Reds during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Marko Stojadinovic also registered his first assist of the 2024 campaign on Nathaniel Edwards' 61st minute goal.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





