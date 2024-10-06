Colorado Rapids 2 Round out 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Season with Loss to Portland Timbers2

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (6-18-4, 23 pts.) fell to Portland Timbers2 (8-10-10, 38 pts.) in a 0-1 result at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Rapids Academy goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo put up four saves on the day, but the Timbers' attack ultimately got the best of Colorado after 90 minutes.

Rapids 2 came out of the gates with promise during the first 45 minutes of the team's match against Timbers2. The Colorado attack put up five shots in the first half with First Team midfielder Wayne Frederick and Rapids 2 forward Alec Díaz leading the way.

On the opposing end of the pitch, goalkeeper Campagnolo and a backline made up of First Team defenders Sebastian Anderson, Michael Edwards, Daniel Chacón and Jackson Travis, were asked to defend against Portland's five shots on goal.

Both sides remained scoreless heading into the half, leaving all three points up for grabs in the second.

The Rapids came out for the second 45 with a heavy emphasis on their attack, pressuring Portland's backline with three shots on target. However, the visiting team's defense did well to shut down Colorado in the box.

The deciding goal came in the 84th minute off the foot of Timbers2 midfielder Blake Pope, earning Portland three points in the final match of the season for both sides.

Notable:

M Robinson Aguirre and Daouda Amadou both recorded their 47th start in today's match against Portland Timbers2, tying Yosuke Hanya for the most starts in Rapids 2 history.

Postgame Media Availability:

Head Coach Erik Bushey

Colorado Rapids 2 Midfielder Daouda Amadou

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the match...

"Some of our best soccer in quite a while. I think if we play the way we played today more consistently throughout the season, we are probably in a much different place. The hurt is because it's this kind of soccer that we are capable of. I know we didn't put the ball in the back of the net so it's obviously not a complete game, but there were moments where I was really proud of the group and what they were seeking to accomplish and what they were accomplishing in that moment. I am proud of the performance today and it hurts to give up the goal in another late goal. I have probably said that too many times, that's football. There is more we can do, but I won't fault the players today for their effort to play soccer and their overall effort."

On seeing how Rapids 2 has changed over the past three seasons...

"There is really not a perfect process to this because you might have a slightly more senior group, a more experienced group and it might help develop an individual or two that much more. You could have a lot of younger players coming up based on need and guys sink or swim. Both can work and both can be equally as effective. If we look at the long-term, that's the difficult part. We have to look at players who get into the First Team that can produce for the First Team and that we can continue to push in terms of contributing players to the First Team or players moving onto Europe or bigger, greater things. So, it takes time and in the meantime, we have to try to create enough chemistry where the group can be a team and create an environment where players can flourish regardless of who is around them, no easy task. It really was wonderful to see so many young players come through, but the real test is how many of those young players push through to the next level. I think there are going to be a lot of opinions on the best way to do that. What I can say is I am really proud of the young players coming forward and what they gave, the effort they gave consistently, and the players who might have already been in the group, including First Team guys being open to the youngest of players coming up. There is a lot to be proud of within that realm."

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 MIDFIELDER DAOUDA AMADOU

On the match...

"That was a very big game. The team was good today. It was one of the toughest games this season at home. The team was ready to get three points but it was the last game of the season so we tried to get forward and just tried to score and get the three last points. I think if we did that we would be good, but now, I don't know what the guys are thinking. For me, it feels wrong to lose this game because I have tried to give all that I have to keep going forward. I know that my season is not finished yet but I was wanting to finish with a very good result today."

On wearing the captain's armband this season...

"The captain's armband was not a pressure for me. The pressure when I had it was leading the young guys from the Academy and keeping them going forward with my captaincy. I am one of the old guys in the locker room, so when I am talking to them, I am trying to give them what I know and what I have already learned to keep them moving forward, to keep the team moving forward. When I had it, I was thinking about the young guys, not me, not the guys as old as me, only the young guys. That is the only pressure I was having."

On his plans for the offseason...

"For the offseason, I am not thinking about it now since they told me I have to stay with the First Team. So, I am not thinking about the offseason now because I am going to finish with the First Team and I don't know what can happen there. I think I am going to give more to have those minutes there. I am going to give all that I have to get some minutes because since I have been in Colorado with the Rapids, my first objective is to play with the First Team. I am working hard to play with the First Team. I am watching all the games of the First Team. My head is there now and now that I am going up, I am going to give everything that I have to give because I don't have a choice. I am not thinking about the offseason because my season is not off."

