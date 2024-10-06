Inter Miami CF II Clinch Playoffs for the First Time in MLS NEXT Pro History with 0-1 Win over Carolina Core FC
October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II earned a 0-1 win at home at Trust Point over Carolina Core FC tonight to clinch the team's MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Tye Barton was the star of the night securing the only goal of the match in the 80th minute.
Inter Miami took the field at Trust Point with Owen Finnerty on goal; captain Nyk Sessock, Tye Barton, Giovanni Ferraina, and Samuel Basabe in defense; Derrek Martinez, Ricardo Montenegro, and Santiago Morales formed the midfield; while Ryan Carmichael, Alejandro Flores, and Cesar Abadia-Reda in attack.
Inter Miami faced a determined Carolina Core side, with both teams creating limited chances in the first half. The Herons held their own defensively, with Finnerty making crucial saves to keep the match level. The second half saw a more aggressive Inter Miami push forward, and their perseverance paid off in the 80th minute. A well-placed corner kick led to Barton rising above the defense to head home the winning goal, sealing the match and the Herons' place in the postseason.
Inter Miami's defense held firm in the final minutes, with Finnerty and the backline resisting a late surge from Carolina Core.
With this victory, Inter Miami CF II cements their spot in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, a fitting reward for a season of hard work and progression. Up next, they will look to build momentum as they prepare for their first-ever playoff campaign.
