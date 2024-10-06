New York City FC II Falls to Huntsville City FC in Regular Season Finale

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Huntsville City FC on the final day of the regular season. City controlled large portions of the game but fell behind in the 32nd minute thanks to a goal from Woobens Pacius. City battled until the final whistle, creating a number of high-quality chances in the process, but ultimately were unable to find a breakthrough. Despite a disappointing result on Decision Day, the final standings confirmed City's place in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in Club history.

Match Recap

New York City FC II hosted Huntsville City FC on MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day, knowing they stood on the cusp of making history by qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in Club history.

Pilkington made three changes to the side that overcame FC Cincinnati 2 last time out. Piero Elias was suspended, and that meant Ronald Arévalo came into the side. Joining Arévalo in the starting XI were Rio Hope-Gund and Tomás Romero, who replaced Klevis Haxhari and Alex Rando respectively.

City's opponents had already seen their playoff hopes dashed but arrived determined to try and spoil the party, and almost engineered a dream start with a chance in the first minute after Jonathan Bolanos rounded Romero - the Huntsville attacker ultimately failing to convert.

The hosts responded with a spell of pressure and almost took the lead in the 15th minute through Jonathan Shore. The midfielder's dazzling run through the middle ended with a shot that only narrowly missed the target.

With games going elsewhere, the table was constantly shifting as goals across the Eastern Conference reshuffled the pack.

As the game approached the half-hour mark, Arévalo was given the ball on the right in a dangerous area. The winger made his way into the box and attempted to deceive the keeper with a near-post shot on his left foot that hit the side netting.

Despite City's pressure, Huntsville took the lead against the run of play in the 32nd minute after a clearance from Samuel Owusu deflected into the path of Woobens Pacius - the winger firing a shot past Romero.

City almost found the perfect response after producing a high turnover of their own, but Jonathan Jiménez could not keep his shot under the crossbar.

The Boys in Blue would come even closer in the 39th minute after a brilliant run down the left wing from Jiménez allowed him to find Máximo Carrizo in the box - the midfielder's shot looking destined for the goal before it was blocked.

Four minutes later, Taylor Calheira lined up a freekick on the edge of the edge of the penalty area that required a brilliant save to deny the forward his 15th goal of the season.

Both sides entered the second half unchanged, with City desperate to find an equalizer as quickly as possible.

The visitors were keen to try and catch City on the break, however, and they almost succeeded on the hour mark when Foster Ajago sprang the offside trap and rounded Romero - his shot bouncing back off the post. The towering forward caused City's defence problems throughout the second half with his running in behind and strength.

Pilkington turned to his bench to make a double substitution in the 72nd minute - Carrizo and Arévalo leaving the game to be replaced by Jonny Lopez and Camil Azzam Ruiz.

A sustained period of dominance from City saw Huntsville's goal come under serious pressure, with City penalty appeals waved by the referee on several occasions.

Pilkington's side knew a point would guarantee them a spot in the postseason, but they found an opposition goalkeeper Ben Martino in top form. When City were able to get a shot on target often it was Huntsville's shot-stopper that produced a vital save to maintain their clean sheet.

City continued to push their opponents right until the very final whistle. In stoppage time, goalkeeper Romero joined the attack and almost headed City level from a freekick. Unfortunately, his header flew over the bar, and that meant City were held scoreless for only the fourth time in the league this season.

Despite that disappointment, City did in fact make history and secured spot in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the first time in Club history.

What's Next

Stay tuned to newyorkcityfc.com for more updates on the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs schedule.

