Carolina Core FC Narrowly Misses out on Decision Day in Loss to Inter Miami CF II

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, North Carolina (October 6th, 2024) - Despite leading the game in shots and total passes, Carolina Core FC was defeated 1-0, by Inter Miami CF II in Decision Day season finale.

MIA - Yuval Cohen, 80th minute: Following a corner kick, Miami substitutes Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida and Yuval Cohen connected, as Cohen finished a directed header from Zeltzer-Zubida into the bottom left corner.

One For The Books

Carolina Core FC controlled the majority of Sunday's matinee match, accruing 57% possession along with the team completing a total of 477 passes with 87% pass accuracy. Six of the eight players with the most passes completed during today's match were on The Foxes side, with defenders Ibrahim Covi and Kai Thomas leading the way for most completed passes with 62.

On Sunday, CCFC totaled 12 total shots, with four coming on goal. The Foxes also notched 12 key passes during the game, with midfield captain Jacob Evans making six key passes by himself. Evans also took three shots during the game, one of which was on target. Defender Juan Pablo Rodriguez almost got on the scoresheet twice, narrowly missing out with a header that hit the side netting and a shot that was saved by the Miami goalkeeper.

One For The Books

The Foxes (12-12-4, 43 points) narrowly missed out on the last playoff spot on Decision Day, rounding out the Eastern Conference standings as the 10th seed. Despite beginning the season on the road for the first eight matches, CCFC won seven of the last nine games, finishing out the season with a total of 35 points from the last 17 games. The Foxes look to take this momentum into the next season, as they just narrowly missed out on the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas (Daniel Chica - 79'), Ibrahim Covi, J.P. Rodriguez (Luis Lugo - 86'); Carlos Mario Diaz (Paul Leonardi - 67'), Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo (Derek Cuevas - 79'), Kiki Gregoire; Jacob Evans, Facundo Canete; David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriguez - 79').

Substitutes not used - Jathan Juarez, Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg, Ozzie Ramos.

Inter Miami CF II - Owen Finnerty; Nykolas Sessock, Tye Barton, Giovanni Marchetti, Samuel Basabe; Derrek Martinez, Ricardo Montenegro, Santiago Morales (Yuval Cohen - 62'); Alejandro De La Paz (Daniel Pinter - 79'), Ryan Carmichael (Mateo Saja Dulce - 79'), Cesar Abadia-Reda (Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida - 66').

Substitutes not used - Tyler Hall, Santiago Ledesma, Dairon Reyes, Alejo Ristano Castro, Markus Steinhaesuer.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC are back at home to take on Cruz Azul on Saturday, October 12th. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Cruz Azul U-23 Tickets

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Inter Miami CF II

October 6th 2024 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)

Carolina Core FC record: 12-12-4 (43 points - 10th in East)

Inter Miami CF II record: 14-8-6 (48 points - 3rd in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 0 0

Inter Miami CF II 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

MIA: Yuval Cohen (Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida) - 80'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Facundo Canete (caution) - 19'

MIA: Santiago Morales (caution) - 21'

CCFC: Kai Thomas (caution) - 33'

MIA: Derrek Martinez (caution) - 45+1'

MIA: Cesar Abadia-Reda (caution) - 51'

MIA: Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (caution) - 81'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 90+3'

CCFC: Alex Sutton (caution) - 90+5'

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant Referees: Jackson Krauser, Nick Goyette

Fourth Official: John Rush

Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 74 degrees

Attendance: 4,111 (sellout)

CAROLINA CORE FC POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Roy Lassiter

On the tough result...

"We had our opportunities to win, but we didn't put them away. They ultimately took their chance that they had, and we weren't composed enough to make it happen this afternoon."

On the season overall...

"No one really counted on us making it this far or even being in this situation, and we had it in our hands to deal with it, but we didn't finish. We should've taken care of it considering the amount of chances we had. It wasn't because it was a lack of trying, but our chances just weren't falling at the end of the day."

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

A second half goal from Inter Miami CF II saw Carolina Core FC defeated on Decision Day.

