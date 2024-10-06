Chicago Fire FC II Captain David Poreba Wins 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that midfielder David Poreba won the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award with 18 goals. Poreba, who is the captain of Chicago's MLS NEXT Pro squad, led his team to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs earlier on Sunday afternoon with an assist in a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Union II.

Along with his league leading 18 goals, Poreba's two assists for Fire II put him in the team lead for goal contributions with 20 during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. He started all 28 games in which he played for Fire II in 2024 and was also called up to the Chicago Fire on short-term agreements three times during the 2024 MLS regular season and one time during Leagues Cup 2024.

Poreba originally joined Chicago Fire II in January on loan from Polish club Stal Mielic. Prior to his return to the U.S., Poreba was a member of Crown Legacy for the majority of 2023, during which he started 27 of the 29 matches in which he played.

Born and raised in Chicago, Poreba returns to the Windy City after beginning his career as a member of the Chicago Fire Academy. After three seasons with the Fire, Poreba became a member of the Chicago FC United Academy. Following his time in the United States, Poreba joined Polish side Stal Mielec as a member of their reserve team. He made two appearances for their first team, before joining Crown Legacy FC in December of 2022.

Chicago Fire FC II will learn its opponent for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Tuesday, as the League's "Pick-Your-Opponent" playoff format returns after its well-received debut in 2023. As the No. 4 seed, Chicago will host an opening round match, facing the team not selected by No. 1 FC Cincinnati 2, No. 2 Philadelphia Union II or No. 3 Inter Miami II. The first round of the Playoffs, the Conference Quarterfinals, will be held the weekend of October 18-20.

All 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoff matches and MLS NEXT Pro Cup (November 8-10) will air live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.