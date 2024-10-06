Huntsville City FC Finishes 2024 Season with 1-0 Win at New York City FC II

October 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Jamaica, N.Y. - Huntsville City Football Club ended its 2024 season with a 1-0 victory against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium. Goalkeeper Ben Martino made five saves as he kept his first clean sheet of the year.

The Boys in Blue got on the board in the 32nd minute when Forster Ajago deflected a New York defender's pass and got the ball to Woobens Pacius, who fired the ball into the net for his eighth goal of the season. Watch Pacius' goal here.

Notes:

Huntsville CityFC

concluded its 2024 season

is 5W-4L-1D, 0SOW on the road since June 1

kept its first clean sheet on the road this season

kept its second clean sheet this season

kept a clean sheet at New York City FC II for the second year in a row

Forster Ajago recorded his third assist of the season

Jony Bolaños

made his 50th appearance all-time for Huntsville City FC

served as team captain for the 23rd time this season

Ben Martino

kept his first clean sheet of the season

kept a clean sheet at New York City FC II for the second year in a row

made five saves

Woobens Pacius scored his team lead-tying eighth goal of the season

Makel Rasheed made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (8W-15L-5D, 0SOW, 29 pts.) at New York City FC II (11W-8L-9D, 3SOW, 45 pts.)

Belson Stadium | Jamaica, N.Y.

Final Score:

HCFC: 1

NYCFC II: 0

Scoring Summary:

HCFC: Woobens Pacius (A: Forster Ajago) 32'

Discipline:

HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 38'

HCFC: Joey Akpunonu (caution) 64'

NYCFC II: Rio Hope-Gund (caution) 66'

HCFC: Joey Skinner (caution) 69'

NYCFC II: Samuel Owusu (caution) 74'

HCFC: Ollie Wright (caution) 83'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Joey Skinner (Makel Rasheed 73'), Joey Akpunonu, Joel Sangwa (Tomás Ritondale 83'), Will Perkins, Woobens Pacius (Axel Picazo 90+1'), Ethan O'Brien, Ollie Wright (Tristan Tropeano 90+1'), Dominic Gasso (Isaiah Jones 83'), Jony Bolaños (C), Forster Ajago

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Fernando Ciceron, Adem Sipić

NYCFC II Starters: Tomas Romero, Christopher Tiao, Samuel Owusu, Rio Hope-Gund, Andrew Baiera, Jonathan Shore, Jake Rozhansky, Maximo Carrizo (Jonny Lopez 73'), Jonathan Jimenez, Taylor Calheira, Ronald Arevalo (Camil Azzam Ruiz 73')

Substitutes: Will Meyer, Kofi Hope-Gund, Klevis Haxhari, Stevo Bednarsky,, Peter Molinari, Julien Lacher, Matthew Leong

