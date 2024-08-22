Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 13th Annual Stand Together Week September 9-13

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will team up with local partners for the 13th annual Stand Together Week, which will take place between September 9-13. The comprehensive, week-long community initiative supports nonprofit projects and creates volunteer opportunities across the city.

The club will kick off Stand Together week with the Timbers Tee Off Classic, a fundraiser for community programs, on Sunday, September 8 at Top Golf. Fans, corporate partners and community organizations will have the opportunity to come together, play golf, interact with Timbers players and staff, and win prizes while raising money to support the Timbers Community Fund and Stand Together programs. To register for the event, click here.

Each year, the City of Portland officially proclaims the week as the Portland Timbers Stand Together Week. During the annual event, fans are invited to volunteer with Timber Joey, Timbers, Timbers2, Academy players and club staff at the various local projects.

With the help of partners Coca-Cola, Intel, KeyBank, NW Natural, Providence, Safeway, TikTok, Tillamook, Toyota and Zayo, 31 volunteer projects benefiting organizations focused on youth, families, the environment, and wellness are offered across the Portland metro area.

Since 2012, Stand Together Week has mobilized 7,783 volunteers to provide the Portland metro area with 24,762 hours of service at more than 340 events benefiting youth and the environment. Nonprofits served include The Children's Book Bank, Friends of Trees, Meals on Wheels, Adelante Mujeres, Habitat for Humanity Portland and Project Lemonade, among many others.

Stand Together, the Timbers' community outreach platform, represents the relationship between the club, fans, corporate partners, and community members and signifies the strong commitment the club has to supporting and standing by the community both on and off the field. The mission of Stand Together is to harness the power of sport to uplift the lives of children and families in the region through purposeful programs, strategic partnerships and philanthropic giving.

Additional information on Stand Together Week projects can be found here. A complete schedule of activities and events is listed below.

2024 Stand Together Week Schedule (subject to change):

Date

Hosting Nonprofit

Project Description

Mon., Sept. 9

Sunshine Division

Volunteers will work in the warehouse to prepare boxes, sort food or assist with recycling efforts.

Friends of Trees

Volunteers will be removing invasive English Ivy and Himalayan blackberry, cleaning up trash and mulching native plants.

Children's Book Bank

Volunteers will spruce-up community donated books which will later be distributed to low-income preschool children in the Portland area.

Beaverton School District

Volunteers will sort new and gently used clothes for students in need.

Tues., Sept. 10

Project Lemonade

Volunteers will check in foster youth shoppers, work the retail floor helping youth find sizes and assist with check out once a shopper is done shopping.

Kindness Farm

Volunteers will help create a "food forest," removing "invasive" weeds, creating pathways and planting areas, building wood-berms for planting, card boarding and wood chipping, planting, seeding and harvesting.

Blanchet House

Volunteers will help with plating food in the kitchen, serving meals to guests, light cleaning and busing tables, preparing produce in the kitchen, organizing and handing out clothing, pouring and serving drinks and rolling forks and/or spoons.

Project Lemonade

Volunteers will check in foster youth shoppers, work the retail floor helping youth find sizes and assist with check out once a shopper is done shopping.

Northeast Emergency Food Pantry

Northeast Emergency Food Program (NEFP) holds indoor, self-serve shopping three days per week. Volunteers will help serve clients directly. Some positions involve light lifting (up to 20 pounds).

Blanchet House

Volunteers will help with plating food in the kitchen, serving meals to guests, light cleaning and busing tables, preparing produce in the kitchen, organizing and handing out clothing, pouring and serving drinks and rolling forks and/or spoons.

Wed., Sept. 11

Habitat for Humanity Restore (SE Portland)

Volunteers will help receive and sort donated items, landscape, organize shelves, price donated items, rearrange/put together furniture, metal recycling, and more.

Habitat for Humanity Restore (Beaverton)

Volunteers will help receive and sort donated items, landscape, organize shelves, price donated items, rearrange/put together furniture, metal recycling, and more.

Meals on Wheels

Volunteer projects include meal delivery ride-along, friendly chats to seniors and writing cards.

Ronald McDonald House

Volunteers will make delicious homemade meals for the families of critically ill and injured children. They will prep the meal, serve it buffet style, tour the House, enjoy the meal and pack up the leftovers.

Adelante Mujeres

Volunteers will help with set up for Farmer's Market, assist during it and later help tear down the Farmer's Market.

Thu., Sept. 12

Harper's Playground

Volunteers will help with weeding, sweeping, garbage pick-up, sand area "fluffing", pruning and planting.

Habitat for Humanity Restore (SE Portland)

Volunteers will help with receiving and sorting donated items, landscaping, organizing shelves, pricing donated items, rearranging/putting together furniture, metal recycling and more!

Habitat for Humanity Restore (Beaverton)

Volunteers will help with receiving and sorting donated items, landscaping, organizing shelves, pricing donated items, rearranging/putting together furniture, metal recycling and more!

Children's Book Bank

Volunteers will spruce-up community donated books which will later be distributed to low-income preschool children in the Portland area.

Trillium Family Services

Volunteers will help restore the community garden.

Children's Book Bank

Volunteers will spruce-up community donated books which will later be distributed to low-income preschool children in the Portland area.

Ronald McDonald House

Volunteers will make a meal for the RMHC residents.

Blanchet House

Volunteers will help with plating food in the kitchen, serving meals to guests, light cleaning and busing tables, preparing produce in the kitchen, organizing and handing out clothing, pouring and serving drinks and rolling forks and/or spoons.

Fri., Sept. 13

Adopt One Block/We Believe in Portland

Volunteers will help with city cleanup in downtown Portland alongside Adopt One Block and We Believe. Each participant will receive a special volunteer shirt. Volunteers will meet at Pioneer Place at 11 a.m. for a welcome and celebration. Cleanup will conclude at Providence Park where volunteers will get pizza for lunch.

