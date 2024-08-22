Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Jamie Paterson

August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed English midfielder Jamie Paterson to a contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.

Paterson will occupy an international roster slot.

The Englishman played 44 matches for Swansea City in the Championship during the 2023/24 season and finished with seven goals and six assists. Throughout his 14-year career in England, Paterson featured 442 times across six separate clubs in the Championship and League One.

He played for three seasons under Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith at Walsall FC.

"We're excited for Jamie to be joining the Club to add to our attacking options as we prepare for our final stretch of matches to solidify our playoff position," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He's a player that Dean knows well from his time in England and is coming off a good season in the Championship. We look forward to Jamie integrating into our squad and everyone at the Club welcomes him to Charlotte."

During his three-year spell at Swansea, Paterson scored 17 goals and tallied 17 assists. He joined the Swans from Bristol City where he registered 47 goal contributions across 156 matches.

He leaves English football with 82 goals and 68 assists across all competitions with additional stops at Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, and Derby County.

Transaction: Charlotte FC signs midfielder Jamie Paterson to a contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.

August 22, 2024

