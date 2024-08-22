Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the schedule and format of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.

Decision Day 2024 (Saturday, Oct. 19)

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs implications are on the line with 28 clubs in action on MLS' final regular season matchday.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Matches (Wednesday, Oct. 23)

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches will feature a single-game elimination match in each conference between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed, which will be hosted by the higher seed. The winners will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series to face their respective conferences' No. 1 seeds.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series (Saturday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 10)

The top seven teams from each conference will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, followed by the respective winners of the Wild Card matches. All 16 teams participating in Round One will earn at least one home playoff game in the series. Each series will see the higher seed host the first game, the lower seed host the second game, before returning, if necessary, to the higher seed's venue for the pivotal final game.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals (Saturday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 24) and Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals (Saturday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 1)

Following the excitement of the Best-of-3 Series and in consideration of FIFA's November international window, the single-elimination win-or-go-home Conference Semifinals and Conference Finals matches will take place on back-to-back weekends. MLS regular season play is key as matches during these rounds are hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.

MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi (Saturday, Dec. 7)

The postseason culminates with MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi. Hosting rights will be awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.

Every Postseason Game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as well as MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi in over 100 countries around the world. All matches will feature commentary in either English or Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to select their home team's radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.

Select playoff games, including MLS Cup presented by Audi, will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. and TSN and RDS in Canada.

The complete Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket and broadcast details will be announced once finalized.

For more information about the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

