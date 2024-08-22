Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for September Friendly Matches

PORTLAND, Ore. -Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in September, New Zealand Football announced today.

The All White's will play a pair of friendly matches in the United States, first against Mexico (September 7) followed by a meeting with the USMNT (September 10). Furman will join the New Zealand men's senior team after the Timbers' home match against Seattle Sounders FC on August 31 and will return ahead of the club's road match against the Colorado Rapids on September 14.

Surman, 20, recently started all three matches for New Zealand's U23 squad at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The defender has tallied one goal in five appearances for the New Zealand Men's National Team since making his senior debut in a friendly match against Greece on Nov. 17, 2023. Notably, Surman logged four appearances (all starts) as New Zealand won the OFC Nations Cup 2024.

The Christchurch, New Zealand, nativejoined Portland in July following three seasons (2021-24) with Wellington Phoenix's senior A-League Men side, the topflight of competition in Australia and New Zealand, where he scored one goal in 51 career appearances. Notably, Surman started in all 27 matches of the team's 2023-24 campaign, as well as both legs of the semifinals in the A-League Men playoff series. The young defender has yet to make his MLS debut for the Timbers.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

New Zealand vs. Mexico

(friendly match) September 7

6 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California

New Zealand vs. United States

(friendly match) September 10

4 p.m. (Pacific) Finn Surman (New Zealand) TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

