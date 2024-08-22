Location Announced for FC Cincinnati's October 2 Match at New York City FC
August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati's game on Wednesday, October 2 at New York City FC has been slated to take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Per NYCFC, in the event Citi Field or Yankee Stadium become available, the club will make every effort to play these matches at one of these two venues.
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2024
- Location Announced for FC Cincinnati's October 2 Match at New York City FC - FC Cincinnati
- Final Two Regular Season Home Matches Scheduled for Red Bull Arena - New York City FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Date Change and Location for October Road Match against NYCFC - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Extends Contract for Midfielder Emeka Eneli - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Jamie Paterson - Charlotte FC
- Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule - MLS
- Chase Stadium to Host AMP vs. Beta Squad - THE REMATCH on Saturday, October 12 - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Home - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Fall to LAFC 4-0, Will Face Philadelphia in Third-Place Match - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup 2024 Final with 4-0 Win Over Colorado; Qualifies for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Location Announced for FC Cincinnati's October 2 Match at New York City FC
- Understanding of the Situation and Expectations, Niko Gioacchini Is Ready to Make an Impact
- Alec Kann Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery
- FC Cincinnati Have the Experience and Know-How to Get Hot at the Right Time, Now the Time Comes to Put That Experience to the Task
- FC Cincinnati Acquire American Forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on Loan from Serie A Club Como 1907