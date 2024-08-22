Location Announced for FC Cincinnati's October 2 Match at New York City FC

August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's game on Wednesday, October 2 at New York City FC has been slated to take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Per NYCFC, in the event Citi Field or Yankee Stadium become available, the club will make every effort to play these matches at one of these two venues.

