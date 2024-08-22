Nashville Soccer Club Announces Date Change and Location for October Road Match against NYCFC

August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that its match originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 against NYCFC has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. CT at Red Bull Arena. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Nashville SC's next fixture is this Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT versus Austin FC at GEODIS Park, airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone. Tickets for a night that will support Kick Childhood Cancer are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.

