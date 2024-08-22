Nashville Soccer Club Announces Date Change and Location for October Road Match against NYCFC
August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that its match originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 against NYCFC has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. CT at Red Bull Arena. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Nashville SC's next fixture is this Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT versus Austin FC at GEODIS Park, airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone. Tickets for a night that will support Kick Childhood Cancer are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2024
- Location Announced for FC Cincinnati's October 2 Match at New York City FC - FC Cincinnati
- Final Two Regular Season Home Matches Scheduled for Red Bull Arena - New York City FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Date Change and Location for October Road Match against NYCFC - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Extends Contract for Midfielder Emeka Eneli - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Jamie Paterson - Charlotte FC
- Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule - MLS
- Chase Stadium to Host AMP vs. Beta Squad - THE REMATCH on Saturday, October 12 - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Home - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Fall to LAFC 4-0, Will Face Philadelphia in Third-Place Match - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup 2024 Final with 4-0 Win Over Colorado; Qualifies for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Date Change and Location for October Road Match against NYCFC
- Nashville SC Update
- Nashville Soccer Club Receives 2024 International Roster Spot
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns 1-1 Draw at New England Revolution
- Nashville SC Travels to New England for Second Match in Leagues Cup 2024