Real Salt Lake Extends Contract for Midfielder Emeka Eneli

August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has extended the contract for second-year midfielder Emeka Eneli, the Club announced today. The Michigan-born, Ohio-raised and Cornell-educated Eneli was selected by RSL 25th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, displaying versatility, toughness, skill and savvy in his 58 games played across all competitions for RSL during the 2023/24 seasons.

"I'm very grateful and I'm just trying to put my head down and work, focus on my football and know that the rest will take care of itself," said Eneli, whose new deal, effective Jan. 1, 2025, extends Emeka's presence on the Wasatch Front through the 2028 Major League Soccer season, with a club option for 2029. "The Club was very fair and very transparent with the negotiations, I'm grateful for that, and my agent was obviously very helpful.

"My first professional season came when I was 23, so I'm kind of a late bloomer because I came from a college pathway. And while I'm 24 now, you never know how a good run, a good year will affect your career ... Things happen so fast in this industry. Hopefully I can continue on this trajectory, and we'll see what happens. We all know here that the better the team performance, the more individuals get highlighted. I'm focused and content with working every day to get better here. Everyone has their own pathway, their own way of doing things; for us, it's about mentality, intensity, training and playing the right way.

"We have the best fans in the League, and as a player when you know the whole base is behind you, its inspiring to want to reward them, to collect points at home, and to push for trophies."

Entering Saturday's home contest against San Jose, Eneli has started 23 of 24 reg. season games this MLS campaign for RSL, just five points out of first place in the tightly-contested Western Conference. Following a start at right back for Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side in the Feb. 21 season opener at Miami, Eneli has played in the Club's new-look double-pivot ever since, playing the full 90 in each of RSL's first 14 games. One of five players this season to have exceeded 1,800 minutes played this season, Eneli's 1,945 is second only to fellow pivot Brian Ojeda. Eneli scored his first MLS goal back on March 9 at home in a 1-2 loss to Colorado, to go along with three assists so far this year

"Emeka's rise during the last 18 months has been impressive, and his quick understanding of our game model has made him a reliable member of our core," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "His presence in our locker room and around the facility makes it obvious he is an incredible person and player. We made it a priority to agree a new deal, rewarding him for the growth he's displayed over his first two seasons, and ensuring he will be here long-term. Everyone inside and outside the Club should be excited about his roles with us on and off the field."

Born October 18, 1999 in Lansing, Michigan and holding dual Nigerian / American citizenship, Eneli's family moved to Dublin, Ohio when he was eight years old. A product of the Columbus Crew Academy prior to his Cornell University career with the Big Red, Eneli played in more forward attacking roles prior to his arrival in Utah, scoring 20 goals at the NCAA level in 60 games over a Covid-affected period. The 2018 Ivy League Rookie of the Year also served as the Big Red captain for Cornell Men's Soccer during his junior and senior seasons. During his final college season in 2022, Eneli helped lead Cornell to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly 30 years.

