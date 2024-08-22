Chase Stadium to Host AMP vs. Beta Squad - THE REMATCH on Saturday, October 12
August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Chase Stadium announced today it will host two of the biggest creators in the world for the rematch of the AMP's creator group soccer match - "AMP vs. Beta Squad - THE REMATCH" on Saturday, October 12 at Chase Stadium. Kick off time will be announced at a later date. The event is organized by AMP.
The squads for THE REMATCH will include Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Fanum, Agent 00, ImDavisss, and Chrisnxtdoor for AMP; and Niko, Chunkz, AJ, Sharky, and KingKennyTV for Beta Squad. They will be joined by a host of other celebrities and influencer guests from across the world of sports and entertainment to be announced by the teams.
AMP will be donating proceeds from the event to The Water Project. The non-profit organization is focused on unlocking human potential by providing reliable water projects to Sub-Saharan Africa communities suffering needlessly from a lack of access to clean water and proper sanitation.
Tickets for AMP vs. Beta Squad - THE REMATCH will be available to the public on Friday, August 23 at 12 p.m. ET.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
