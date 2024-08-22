Keys to the Match: Home

August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC welcome the Chicago Fire to Citi Field on Saturday evening.

Kickoff at is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

Home

New York City FC are back at home after a series of games away from the Five Boroughs.

Although City picked up some big results during the time - including wins against the New England Revolution and Tigres - it's nice to be back in New York. Citi Field is the setting for Saturday's game against the Chicago Fire, with City still eager to finish as high as possible in the Eastern Conference.

Citi Field games have a special atmosphere and playing in the World's Borough has often been a happy experience for City. The chance to kickstart the return to MLS action with a big three points is only enhanced in front of a home crowd, so the race to the top starts now, and it starts at home.

Changes

The MLS transfer window may be shut but that hasn't stopped Chicago from making a big move of their own.

Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri is no longer part of the team. The two parties opted to go their separate ways with Shaqiri returning to his first club Basel. The Fire failed to emerge from their group in Leagues Cup, but in league play, they have managed two wins and a draw in their last five outings.

Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers leads the team in goals and will need to be monitored closely if City are to take three points from the game.

Frank Klopas has been flexible with his formation of late, using a back three and a back four, with a lone forward, a front two, and a front three in attack. That will make things slightly unpredictable, but Nick Cushing and his staff will perform their typically diligent prep work regardless.

Form Guide

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two sides in MLS.

Of the 21 previous meetings, City have claimed 11 victories, with seven draws and three wins for Chicago in that time.The two sides have played out two seven-goal thrillers - in 2016 and 2020 - with City emerging 4-3 winners on both occasions.

2023 saw City pick up four points from the two games with a home win against the Fire finishing out the regular season.

City will be keen to keep that good form going at the weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.