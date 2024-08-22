Final Two Regular Season Home Matches Scheduled for Red Bull Arena

New York City FC can today confirm that their final two home matches of the MLS Regular Season are scheduled to take place at Red Bull Arena. Due to the MLB Playoffs schedule, both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field are currently unavailable.

Additionally, New York City FC's match against Nashville SC, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 5, has been moved to Sunday, October 6 at 4pm ET.

In the event Citi Field or Yankee Stadium become available, the Club will make every effort to play these matches at one of these two venues.

City Members will receive communication from the Club directly about the matches and how this affects their account.

