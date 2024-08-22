Colorado Rapids Fall to LAFC 4-0, Will Face Philadelphia in Third-Place Match

August 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids fell to LAFC in the Leagues Cup Semifinal on Wednesday night, 4-0. Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz, Kei Kamara and Lewis O'Brien lifted the home side at BMO Stadium to advance to the 2024 Leagues Cup Final against Columbus Crew. Colorado will head to Philadelphia to face the Union for the third and final CONCACAF Champions Cup spot that Leagues Cup provides.

The match started off with chances on both ends as the two sides were getting acclimated to the pace of play. LAFC managed to find chances in the final third, but the Rapids found ways to clear any danger and start counterattacks of their own. Following an overturned goal for the home side, quality opportunities were hard to come by for the remainder of the first half up until the final moments. The ice would eventually break for LA right before the clubs went into the locker rooms at halftime.

LA grabbed their first of the night in the 42nd minute, stemming from a play led by Jesus Murillo. The defender played a ball wide to Bogusz, who curled a shot with one touch to the far post into the back of the net.

The club managed to double their lead right before the halftime whistle three minutes later.

On a fast break led by Ryan Hollingshead, LAFC found themselves with numbers in the attack. The midfielder played a hard cross into the middle of the box for a streaking Kamara, who finished the ball to go up 2-0.

It would be more of the same in the second half, with LAFC maintaining possession. The home side would add to their lead in the 59th minute from their top goal scorer.

After receiving the ball in his own defensive end, Bouanga started a rush and found himself in the Colorado box. The forward then made a quick touch to score his side's third of the match.

Rounding out the scoring in the match for LA was O'Brien. The midfielder scooped up a loose ball at the top of the eighteen and sent in a low shot through defenders to cap off the scoring and confirm his team's spot in the Leagues Cup Final.

Despite the loss, the Rapids still have plenty to play for in this year's tournament. The club will move on to face Philadelphia in the third-place match with a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on the line. The winner will receive an automatic bid into the first round of the tournament in 2025. A win would mark Colorado's first appearance in the competition since 2018.

The Rapids will travel to face the Union on Sunday, August 25, at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. MT. (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

