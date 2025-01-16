Timbers Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Roster

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. -The Portland Timbers today announced their 2025 preseason training camp roster ahead of the club's 50th anniversary season. The preseason roster includes the current 22-player first team, seven players from Timbers2 and two players selected in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

For the 2025 preseason, presented by Old Trapper, the Timbers will travel to Orange County, Calif., from Jan. 21 - 29. Portland is scheduled to play two closed-door scrimmages, first taking on Orange County SC on Saturday, Jan. 25, before squaring off against LAFC on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The team will then continue its preseason at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 4 - 15 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., alongside 13 other MLS teams. The Timbers will open their tournament account against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m., before facing Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Portland will then play expansion-side San Diego FC in a midweek matchup on Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m., and will close out the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. against Charlotte FC.

Portland Timbers 2025 Roster

*as of Jan. 16

Goalkeepers (5): Lukas Burns%, Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (10): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Blake Pope*, Ian Smith%, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders (10): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Adolfo Enriquez*, Evander, Malcom Johnston*, Alex Moreno*, Santiago Moreno, Danny Nunez*, Cristhian Paredes, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (6): Antony, Gage Guerra*, Ariel Lassiter, Kyle Linhares*, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez

* T2 player

% draftee

