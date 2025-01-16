Houston Dynamo FC Transfers Midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla to Liga MX Side Pumas for Largest Transfer Fee in Club History

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC has transferred midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla to Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, both Clubs announced today. The deal marks the largest transfer fee in Club history for the Dynamo.

Since arriving in Houston in August 2021, Carrasquilla developed into a stalwart midfielder on the MLS and international stage. The 26-year-old Panamanian immediately became a consistent starter in Houston's midfield, earning 116 appearances (99 starts) across all competitions over four seasons, totaling 11 goals and 22 assists. His contributions helped Houston win the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, make a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final, earn a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup and boast consecutive MLS postseason appearances.

"We are proud of Coco's development into one of the most important players in MLS and CONCACAF," Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad said. "As an organization, we are committed to developing players and helping them take the next step in their careers, and we respect Coco's desire for a new challenge in a different league. We wish him the best on his next step and thank him for his dedication and contributions to the Dynamo and the city of Houston."

On the international stage, Carrasquilla became the first-ever Panamanian to be named 2023/2024 Concacaf Men's Player of the Year as a result of a strong campaign with the Panamanian National team. Carrasquilla led his country to the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup final, while making six starts and scoring the decisive penalty in the shootout versus the United States in the semifinal. He was awarded the Golden Ball and named to the competition's Best XI. Carrasquilla then guided Panama over Costa Rica in the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals to advance to the competition's final for a second consecutive edition.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC completed the transfer of midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla to Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.

ADALBERTO "COCO" CARRASQUILLA BIO:

NAME: Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: November 28, 1998 (26)

BIRTHPLACE: Panama City, Panama

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 7 in.

WEIGHT: 141 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Panama

