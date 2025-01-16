LA Galaxy Sign Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski
January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed free-agent goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to a two-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.
Marcinkowski, 27, joins the LA Galaxy after having made 96 appearances (95 starts) across all competitions in five seasons played with the San Jose Earthquakes (2018-24). Marcinkowski missed the 2024 season due to injury. During the 2023 MLS Regular Season, Marcinkowski posted four shutouts and held a 1.22 goals-against average in 13 appearances (12 starts) for San Jose.
"We are excited to add JT to our LA Galaxy goalkeeping corps," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "JT has a wealth of experience in MLS, much of that coming from competing against the Galaxy in numerous Cali Clasico matchups during his time with the San Jose Earthquakes. He will provide valuable competition and depth at the goalkeeping position as we embark on this upcoming campaign."
The Alamo, Calif., native signed a Homegrown contract with the Earthquakes in 2017 after developing in the club's academy. During the 2018 campaign, Marcinkowski's first as a professional, the goalkeeper posted one shutout in five appearances (5 starts) for San Jose in MLS play and five shutouts in 24 league appearances on loan with USL Championship side Reno 1868 FC. In three seasons on loan with Reno 1868 FC (2018-20), Marcinkowski recorded nine shutouts in 41 matches played (41 starts). In 11 appearances (11 starts) during the 2020 MLS Regular Season, Marcinkowski recorded four shutouts for San Jose.
The 2021 MLS Regular Season saw Marcinkowski post a career-high five shutouts and 129 saves in 33 matches played (33 starts) for San Jose. Marcinkowski logged four shutouts and 111 saves in 33 appearances (33 starts) for the Earthquakes during the 2022 campaign.
At the youth international level, Marcinkowski made multiple appearances for the United States at various age groups (U-18, U-20, U-23). The goalkeeper was part of the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team that won the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Marcinkowski has previously been called up by the U.S. Men's National Team for a training camp and was on the bench in an international friendly against El Salvador on Dec. 9, 2020.
Transaction: LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to a two-year contract through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027 on Jan. 16, 2025.
JT Marcinkowski
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Date Of Birth: May 9, 1997
Age: 27
Birthplace: Alamo, Calif.
Last Club: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)
Citizenship: United States
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 16, 2025
- Several Academy Homegrowns Join RSL/Monarchs Rosters for 2025 Campaign - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Forward Maximiliano Urruti - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Signs Defender Gonzalo Luján - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Sign Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski - LA Galaxy
- New York Red Bulls Transfer Defender John Tolkin to Holstein Kiel of Bundesliga - New York Red Bulls
- Timbers Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Roster - Portland Timbers
- Toronto FC Sign Alonso Coello to Contract Extension - Toronto FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Honduran Defender Andy Najar - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Sign Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski
- LA Galaxy Acquire Danish National Team Defender Mathias Jørgensen from R.S.C. Anderlecht
- LA Galaxy Announce Relief Efforts, $1 Million Donation, in Response to Unprecedented Wildfires in Los Angeles
- LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Donation Drive for Los Angeles Fire Relief on January 13-14
- LA Galaxy Acquire $650,000 in General Allocation Money and 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in Exchange for Defender Jalen Neal