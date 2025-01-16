LA Galaxy Sign Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed free-agent goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to a two-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.

Marcinkowski, 27, joins the LA Galaxy after having made 96 appearances (95 starts) across all competitions in five seasons played with the San Jose Earthquakes (2018-24). Marcinkowski missed the 2024 season due to injury. During the 2023 MLS Regular Season, Marcinkowski posted four shutouts and held a 1.22 goals-against average in 13 appearances (12 starts) for San Jose.

"We are excited to add JT to our LA Galaxy goalkeeping corps," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "JT has a wealth of experience in MLS, much of that coming from competing against the Galaxy in numerous Cali Clasico matchups during his time with the San Jose Earthquakes. He will provide valuable competition and depth at the goalkeeping position as we embark on this upcoming campaign."

The Alamo, Calif., native signed a Homegrown contract with the Earthquakes in 2017 after developing in the club's academy. During the 2018 campaign, Marcinkowski's first as a professional, the goalkeeper posted one shutout in five appearances (5 starts) for San Jose in MLS play and five shutouts in 24 league appearances on loan with USL Championship side Reno 1868 FC. In three seasons on loan with Reno 1868 FC (2018-20), Marcinkowski recorded nine shutouts in 41 matches played (41 starts). In 11 appearances (11 starts) during the 2020 MLS Regular Season, Marcinkowski recorded four shutouts for San Jose.

The 2021 MLS Regular Season saw Marcinkowski post a career-high five shutouts and 129 saves in 33 matches played (33 starts) for San Jose. Marcinkowski logged four shutouts and 111 saves in 33 appearances (33 starts) for the Earthquakes during the 2022 campaign.

At the youth international level, Marcinkowski made multiple appearances for the United States at various age groups (U-18, U-20, U-23). The goalkeeper was part of the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team that won the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Marcinkowski has previously been called up by the U.S. Men's National Team for a training camp and was on the bench in an international friendly against El Salvador on Dec. 9, 2020.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to a two-year contract through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027 on Jan. 16, 2025.

JT Marcinkowski

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

Date Of Birth: May 9, 1997

Age: 27

Birthplace: Alamo, Calif.

Last Club: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)

Citizenship: United States

