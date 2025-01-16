Revolution Loan Santiago Suarez to Birmingham Legion FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution loaned defender Santiago Suarez to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship for the 2025 season, with the option to recall.

Suarez, 19, signed with New England as a Homegrown Player in November 2022 and has recorded 50 appearances for Revolution II, with 46 starts. This past season, he started all 22 of his appearances for the second team after playing in 25 games the year prior. The Rocklin, Calif. native dressed for the Revs' first team in all six of the club's 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup contests. He scored his first professional goal for Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro action on June 23 vs. Crown Legacy FC.

The 2025 Major League Soccer season begins for the Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule, with every match available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution loan Santiago Suarez to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship for the 2025 season, with the option to recall, on Jan. 16, 2025.

