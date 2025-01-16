Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on Loan

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, who was claimed via Major League Soccer's waiver protocol, on a one-year loan from Argentine side Club Atlético Lanús through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan. The Argentine-American reinforces the Club's goalkeeping unit ahead of the upcoming season, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Incorporating a young up-and-coming goalkeeper like Ríos Novo helps add depth to our competitive goalkeeping department. His signing bolsters our squad as we prepare for an exciting 2025 season competing in several competitions both domestically and internationally," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join a great organization like Inter Miami and further continue my development as a professional. I'm ready to get to work to help the team have a successful 2025 season", said Ríos Novo.

Ríos Novo, 22, joins the Club after spending the last two seasons with Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship, on loan from Lanús. At the club level, the young goalkeeper has all of his competitive appearances in the United States, playing in competitions such as MLS, USL Championship and the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

A native of Los Angeles with Argentine roots, Ríos Novo began his career in the youth ranks of Lanús. At 18, he was loaned to Atlanta United 2 and eventually debuted with the first team, logging over 1,500 minutes across 18 appearances, including two clean sheets with the Atlanta side. After his stint in MLS, Ríos Novo moved to Phoenix Rising, where he spent the last two seasons finding consistency and game rhythm, recording 87 appearances and helping the team win the 2023 USL Championship.

At the international level, the goalkeeper has represented Argentina in various youth categories. Most recently, Ríos Novo was part of the squad selected by Inter Miami's new head coach, Javier Mascherano, for the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament. Additionally, the goalkeeper won the 2019 South American U-17 Championship.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on a one-year loan from Argentine side Club Atlético Lanús through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan.

Name: Rocco Ríos Novo

Pronunciation: ro-koh ri-os no-vo

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'0"

Born: 06/04/2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Nationality: United States, Argentina

