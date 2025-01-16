Toronto FC Sign Alonso Coello to Contract Extension

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that midfielder Alonso Coello has been re-signed to a new Major League Soccer (MLS) contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

"We are delighted to announce Alonso's contract extension ahead of the 2025 season," said Toronto FC General Manager. "As an arrival from the NCAA to our TFC II platform, Alonso has been a model young professional in our environment. In each season with our club, he has demonstrated an ability to grow his game, and we look forward to helping him reach his full potential."

In his first two seasons with Toronto FC, the Madrid, Spain native has registered one goal and three assists in 53 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, Canadian Championship and Leagues Cup). During the 2024 season, the midfielder recorded new MLS career highs tallying 20 starts, 25 appearances, two assists and 984 completed passes in 1540 minutes of regular season play. Coello also scored his first goal for TFC against Nashville SC on June 19, 2024, and made his 50th club appearance against the Vancouver Whitecaps on September 25 in the 2024 Canadian Championship Final. He originally signed with Toronto FC on April 8, 2023, after making his First Team debut against the San Jose Earthquakes on March 24, 2023.

"I am very happy to have signed this new contract extension with the cub that gave me the chance to make my professional debut," said Coello. "I am truly grateful for the warm welcome I received from TFC and its fans, which allowed me to grow both personally and professionally. Toronto has become my home, and I look forward to giving back all the love and appreciation this city and its people have shown me."

Coello originally joined Toronto FC II on April 1, 2022, and made his debut on April 3 against FC Cincinnati 2. In his first season with the Young Reds, the midfielder logged a team-high 2,189 minutes across 25 MLS NEXT Pro regular-season appearances and served as club captain helping the team clinch the Northeast Division title, qualify for the MLS NEXT Pro Cup playoffs and reach the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final all for the first time in club history.

Before joining TFC II, Coello spent three years at Florida Atlantic University (2018-2021), registering three goals and 11 assists in 60 appearances. In his freshman year, he was named to the All-Conference USA Third Team and All-Freshman Team in 2018. A three-year captain for the Owls, he was named to the All-Conference USA First Team in 2019, before earning All-Conference USA Second Team honours in his junior and senior years (2021). The Spanish midfielder was a four-time All-Conference USA selection and became the first Owl to accomplish the recognition since 2006.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign midfielder Alonso Coello to a new MLS contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.