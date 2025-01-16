Austin FC Acquires Nicolás Dubersarsky as U22 Initiative Signing

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached a transfer agreement to acquire 20-year-old midfielder Nicolás Dubersarsky from Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba of the Primera División in Argentina. Dubersarsky joins Austin FC as a U22 Initiative signing on a five-year guaranteed deal through 2029 with an option for 2030.

"As a young player, I have no doubt that moving to Austin FC and competing in MLS is the best possible step for me in my career," said Dubersarsky. "I'm very motivated to give 100 percent in every training and game for the Club."

Originally from Córdoba, Argentina, Dubersarsky progressed through the academy at Instituto ACC and was a standout with the club's reserve team during the 2023 season, making 41 appearances as an 18-year-old. He made his senior debut for Instituto ACC on November 26, 2023 and signed his first professional contract with the club on December 18 of the same year.

During the 2024 Primera División season, Dubersarsky played in 23 of Instituto's 27 league matches (21 as a starter) as the team achieved its best finishing position in the overall Argentine league standings since 1987.

"We believe that Nicolás is a promising defensive midfielder who has a lot of tools to develop into an excellent player," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "Yet as he showed this past season in the first division in Argentina, he has ability beyond his years and can contribute immediately to our squad."

Dubersarsky will occupy Senior, U22 Initiative, and International designations on the Austin FC roster. To learn more about the MLS U22 Initiative, click here.

Transaction: Austin FC acquires midfielder Nicolás Dubersarsky from Instituto ACC. Dubersarsky signs a five-year U22 Initiative contract with Austin FC through 2029 with an option for 2030.

Player Details:

Name: Nicolás Dubersarsky

Pronunciation: nee-co-LAH-s doo-behr-sahr-skee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'2"

Date of Birth: December 21, 2004

Age: 20

Birthplace: Córdoba, Argentina

Nationality: Argentine

Last club: Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba

How acquired: Transfer

Roster Designations: Senior, U22 Initiative, International

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.