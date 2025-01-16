Inter Miami CF Signs Defender Gonzalo Luján

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Gonzalo Luján from Argentine top flight team Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro with a contract running through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a Club option for the 2028 season. The versatile defender, who can play as a centre back and fullback, strengthens the Club's defensive options ahead of the 2025 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Luján joins the Club with valuable experience in his young career, including appearing in mayor club competitions such as the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana, and competing with Argentina's U-23 national team at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games under the management of current Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano.

"Bringing in a young and versatile defender like Gonzalo Luján will be important for the upcoming 2025 season. He provides our First Team squad with quality depth and reinforces our defensive unit, while his versatility will be a valuable asset as he can perform in several positions across the back line," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

"It is a privilege to be able to join a top organization like Inter Miami. I'm excited to begin this new stage in my career and will work hard to help my teammates and the Club have a successful 2025 season," said Luján.

Luján, 23, joins Inter Miami from historic Argentine side Club Atlético San Lorenzo, where he graduated through the ranks and spent the entirety of his professional career thus far. He made his professional debut in 2021 and subsequently racked up 97 appearances for El Ciclón across all competitions, including seven in the prestigious CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and eight in the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana, registering an assist.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina native has also gained experience internationally in his young career. Luján has represented Argentina's U-23, notably featuring at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-olympic Tournament and 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games under the management of current Inter Miami head coach Mascherano. The versatile defender also featured alongside new Inter Miami teammate Federico Redondo for Argentina's U-23 side.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs defender Gonzalo Luján from Argentine top flight team Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro with a contract running through 2027 MLS season, with a Club option for the 2028 season.

Name: Gonzalo Luján

Pronunciation: gawn-zaw-loh lu-HAN

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Born: 04/21/2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nationality: Argentina

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.