Revolution Sign Free Agent Forward Maximiliano Urruti

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have signed free agent forward Maximiliano Urruti (pronounced: ERR-roo-tee) to a one-year contract through the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with a one-year club option for 2026.

MAXIMILIANO URRUTI

Full Name: Maximiliano Nicolás Urruti Mussa

Nickname: Maxi

Pronunciation: MAX-ee ERR-roo-tee

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

Date of Birth: February 22, 1991 (33)

Hometown: Rosario, Argentina

Nationality: Argentina

Previous Clubs: Platense (2024), Austin FC (2022-2023), Houston Dynamo (2021), CF Montréal (2019-2020), FC Dallas (2016-2018), Portland Timbers (2013-2015), Toronto FC (2013), Newell's Old Boys (2011-2013)

Urruti joins the Revolution with 295 MLS appearances, including 218 matches started, across 11 seasons between Toronto FC, Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, CF Montréal, Houston Dynamo FC, and Austin FC. The 33-year-old has netted 70 goals along with 39 assists in over 19,000 minutes of regular season play. Among active MLS players, Urruti ranks ninth in career goals scored and 17th in career games played.

A native of Rosario, Argentina, Urruti has tallied an additional 13 games played, including four starts, with two goals scored in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Urruti's postseason experience includes an MLS Cup championship as a member of the Portland Timbers under Head Coach Caleb Porter in 2015. The veteran forward has helped lead four different clubs to postseason appearances. Urruti also helped FC Dallas lift the Supporters' Shield in 2016.

"Maxi Urruti has built a very decorated career in Major League Soccer," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "As an MLS Cup Champion, Maxi's track record of success in MLS speaks for itself. With 11 seasons of MLS experience, Maxi is the type of veteran player who will make a quick impact on our team. I look forward to welcoming Maxi to the New England Revolution."

Urruti's professional career started in 2011 with Newell's Old Boys of Argentina's Primera Division, after developing through the club's youth levels. Following a three-year tenure with Newell's Old Boys, including a run to the Semifinal Round of the 2013 Copa Libertadores, Urruti debuted in MLS with Toronto FC in 2013. Urruti's MLS career also includes tenures with Portland (2013-2015), FC Dallas (2016-2018), CF Montréal (2019-2020), Houston Dynamo (2021), and Austin FC (2022-2023). In 2024, Urruti featured for Argentinian club Platense, where he logged eight appearances.

"Maxi Urruti is a seasoned veteran in MLS, with no shortage of both experience and success in our league," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "I had the pleasure of coaching Maxi with the Portland Timbers, and he was a key piece to our MLS Cup title in 2015. Maxi is a top professional and a great guy in the locker room. His addition will strengthen the depth on our roster as we prepare to begin a new season."

The Revolution kicked off preseason training in Florida this week, as the team prepares to commence the 30th Major League Soccer season with a visit to Nashville SC on Saturday, Feb. 22 (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the team's complete 2025 MLS schedule, with every match available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. To view the Revolution's full 2025 preseason schedule, CLICK HERE. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign free agent forward Maximiliano Urruti to a one-year MLS contract through the 2025 MLS season with a one-year club option for 2026 on Jan. 16, 2025.

